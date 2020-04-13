Realme is yet to announce a specific date for the launch of its first smart TV, but recent developments suggest that it might happen sooner rather than later. The device was certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) earlier this year, and now its remote has received Bluetooth certification. As is to be expected, however, the listing on the Bluetooth SIG website doesn’t reveal a whole lot apart from the fact that it will support Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme has been playing its cards close to its chest about its upcoming TVs, but the listing on the BIS website revealed that at least one of the models will have a 43-inch display. Interestingly, the listing also revealed that both the model number and the official manufacturing address of the Realme TV is identical to that of a 55-inch Sansui TV certified last year, so it will interesting to see if it will be a rebranded Sansui TV or if they’re both from the same same third-party Chinese OEM called Guangdong Changhong Electronics.

Given that the coronavirus lockdown in India is unlikely to end any time soon, it’s not entirely clear as to when the Realme TV will be launched in the country. Apart from the launch date, pricing details and technical specifications also remain unclear, but let’s hope there’s more concrete info in the days leading up to the launch. Either way, we expect the company to price them competitively to take on Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup that currently dominates the Indian smart TV market.