If you’re planning to buy a Realme phone that costs over Rs.20,000 in India this year, you can rest assured that the device will pack 5G connectivity. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed this information in a recent interview with Indian Express. In the interview, Sheth also says that half the Realme products in India for 2021 will have 5G.

Realme Phones Above Rs.20,000 Will Have 5G Support

“Realme aims to be the 5G populariser in India, in Europe and other global markets. To achieve this, we will introduce 5G-enabled smartphones at democratised prices to enable users to experience the latest processor with much-enhanced capability in terms of power management, display optimisation, camera support, gaming performance, etc, and get consumers future-ready for 5G,” said Sheth in the interview.

Sheth expects that 5G will revolutionize education and healthcare sectors. Moreover, he believes that 5G has the potential to turn every household into a smart home. Unlike last year where 5G was primarily limited to flagship devices, we now have chips like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 and MediaTek Dimensity 720 to power 5G in entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

In case you’re out of the loop, Realme launched the first 5G smartphone in India – the Realme X50 Pro in February last year. Although the country still doesn’t have commercial 5G services, it might change in the foreseeable future. We could expect major network operators to hopefully launch 5G in India later this year. You can read more on the state of 5G in India in our linked article.