Realme Narzo 50 with 120Hz Display, Helio G96 Chipset Launched in India

Realme has launched the new budget-centric Narzo 50 smartphone in India today. It carries the “performance-focused” ideology of the Narzo series and joins the Narzo 50A and the Narzo 50i, both of which were launched in India last year. Here’s everything you need to know about the Narzo 50.

Realme Narzo 50: Specs and Features

Realme Narzo 50 has a different design as compared to the other Narzo 50 phones but looks similar to the Realme 8s. There’s a rectangular rear camera hump with big camera housings. The display has a punch-hole placed in the top left corner. The back panel is textured, which Realme calls Kevlar Speed Texture design.

The screen has a size of 6.6-inch and supports a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming chipset, as announced previously. The phone supports up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also support for Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE), which provides users with up to 5GB of extra RAM.

Realme Narzo 50 has three cameras at the back, including a 50MP primary snapper, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The lack of an ultra-wide lens is disappointing. The selfie camera at the front stands at 16MP. There are a number of camera features such as the portrait mode, slow-motion videos, HDR, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, and more supported by this device.

The device sources its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. Narzo 50 runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additional details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, and more. The Narzo 50 comes in Speed Black and Speed Blue colors.

Price and Availability

Realme has launched the Narzo 50 in two RAM+storage configurations. The 4GB+64GB base variant is priced at Rs 12,999 in India, while the higher-end 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,499.

The Narzo 50 will be available to buy via the company’s website and Amazon India, starting March 3. It will also be up for grabs via offline retail stores. Narzo 50 competes with the Redmi Note 11S and the upcoming Poco M4 Pro 4G.

Buy Narzo 50 on Amazon (starts at Rs 12,999)