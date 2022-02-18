Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Teased; Could Arrive on February 24

Realme recently introduced the Realme 9 Pro series in India and is now prepping to launch a new phone in the country. The Realme Narzo 50 is now being teased, giving us an inkling that it is soon to reach the Indian shores. Here’s what we can expect from the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50 Coming To India Soon

Realme, via a recent Twitter post, revealed that it will soon welcome a new Narzo with “boosted performance.” The smartphone will join the existing affordable Narzo 50i and the Narzo 50A, which launched in India in September last year. Our Young Players are ready to welcome a new Narzo with boosted performance!

Besides this, the phone is confirmed to be sold via Amazon India as a microsite is now live. The landing page confirms the Realme Narzo 50 moniker and reveals that it will launch in India this month. While an exact date remains unknown, speculations hint at February 24.

Realme Narzo 50 Specs (Rumored)

Much like the previous Narzo phones, the Narzo 50 is expected to be powered by a gaming-centric chipset, which could be the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. While we don’t have concrete details with us, rumors suggest that the smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole and a 90Hz refresh rate. It might be equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photos, the device is likely to have three cameras at the back, including a 50MP main snapper, along with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP selfie camera is also a likable choice. A 4,800mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging will also be in tow. The Narzo 50 will most likely run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

As you can imagine, the Realme Narzo 50 is expected to fall in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment to compete with phones like the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the Vivo T1 5G, and more. We will let you know once we get more details on this, hence, stay tuned.

