Realme GT5 Launch Date Announced; Coming This Month!

A few weeks ago, Realme confirmed that it will launch the GT5 flagship phone but there was no word on when. The company has finally answered this question and has revealed that this will happen this month. Here’s a look at the details.

Realme GT5 Coming Soon

Realme, via a Weibo post, has revealed that the GT5 will be launched on August 28 in China. The launch event will take place at 2 pm China time (11:30 am IST) and will mark the celebration of its 5 years of existence.

While there’s no proper word on what the phone will look like, it could have rounded edges and a protruding rear camera hump. It is also confirmed that the Realme GT5 will come with 1TB of storage and 240W fast charging tech, which was introduced earlier this year. The Realme GT Neo 5 was the first one to get the crazy fast charging speed!

As for the other details, the GT5 is said to fall in the premium category and will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You can expect a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There could be support for up to 24GB of RAM (which is on the road to becoming the new trend!) and 1TB of storage, as mentioned earlier.

On the camera front, the Realme GT5 could include 50MP triple rear snappers and a 16MP selfie shooter. You can expect a 5,160mAh battery with 150W fast charging as another option. The 240W tech could be tagged along with a 4,600mAh battery. The phone will most likely run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Furthermore, Realme will launch the Buds Air 5 TWS, alongside the GT5. The earbuds will come with 50dB ANC with 4000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. It will feature an in-ear design and will have blue as one of the color options.

Source: Weibo/Realme

We are yet to know what the new Realme products will be like and since the launch is just around the corner, it would be best to wait and watch. We will keep you updated with the details, hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: Weibo/Realme