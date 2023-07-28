Realme Confirms the Launch of the GT5

Earlier this month, several renders leaked online that apparently belonged to Realme GT Neo 6, the successor to the Realme GT Neo 5. However, it looks like this will be the GT5 instead as the company has confirmed the arrival of the phone. Keep reading to know more.

Realme GT5 Launching Soon

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the GT5 series at its customary ChinaJoy Event and via a teaser on Weibo. This will succeed the GT 2. Based on what we could gather it seems like this will be the same smartphone that we had been anticipating for so long as the GT Neo 6. The name change has also been confirmed by reliable tipster OnLeaks via Twitter.

Source: Realme/Weibo

While nothing else is known as of now, there’s a hint at the GT5’s specs. The device is expected to ship with a 6.74-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1450 nits of peak brightness, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could resemble the GT Neo 5, with a large square camera visor in black that blends seamlessly with the midframe. It can feature a triple camera setup with a LED notification light.

Under the hood, the device will most likely pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with Adreno 740 GPU coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage. The phone could have a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The center punch-hole selfie cutout is expected to house a 16MP sensor.

The GT5 smartphone can be treated with a 5,160mAh battery with support for 150W SUPERVOOC charging. There can be another variant of the device that might come with a 4,600mAh battery with support for 240W fast charging. Expect the device to ship with Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. However, nothing concrete is available on this as of now.

So far, we do not have any official launch date for the device. However, it is expected to arrive in August. We can soon expect more concrete details to appear and we will be sure to keep you posted as more details unfold. In the meanwhile, do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Featured Image: Realme GT 2 Pro