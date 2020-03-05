Realme seems to be unstoppable. The Chinese giant held its fourth launch event for 2020 (yes, fourth) today in New Delhi to take the wraps off its newest budget-centric Realme 6 series. Realme 6 Pro is being put forth as a successor to the Realme X from last year. It’s going to lead the charge in the premium budget segment with a brand new Snapdragon 700-series chipset, quad-cameras, super-fast charging, and a lot more.

Realme 6 Pro: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, you can easily tell that it’s a Realme phone from the vertical quad-camera system with a yellow circular ring on the topmost sensor. The company has moved on from plastic and is offering a glass rear panel with the Realme 6 Pro, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It has this Lightning pattern on the rear that looks pretty cool to me.

Up-front, Realme 6 Pro sports a modern dual-camera punch-hole display. It’s a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90.6% screen-

to-body ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As for the dual-camera punch-hole on the top left, Realme 6 Pro includes a primary 16MP Sony IMX741 sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 105-degree FOV. If you ask me, I like that Realme knows how to better make of use the dual-camera punch-hole as compared to Xiaomi. Ultra-wide is definitely the way to go and I appreciate that.

The highlight of this device is that it’s the world’s first smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 720G chipset. It was announced back in January 2020 and sits squarely been the Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 730G. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB using the dedicated microSD card slot onboard. Realme 6 Pro runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. You can read all about Realme UI’s best features right here.

In the camera department, Realme 6 Pro includes a quad-camera system helmed by the 64MP (f/1.8) ISOCELL GW1 sensor that’s also found on the flagship Realme X50 Pro that was launched earlier last month. It is coupled with an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree FOV, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and 20x hybrid digital zoom, and a 2MP macro lens with a fixed 4cm focus distance.

As for all the camera features, Realme 6 Pro supports Tripod mode, Ultra Nightscape, an upgraded Expert mode, dual UIS video stabilization, up to 1080p @ 120fps slo-mo video recording, bokeh video mode, and a lot more.

Realme 6 Pro also comes equipped with a 4300mAh battery and a 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (5V/6A) adapter bundled in the box. The company says that you can juice up close to 70% of your battery in 30 minutes, which sounds great at this price point.

The physical fingerprint sensor stays but now doubles as the power button. You also get the 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and 3-card slot. There’s also support for NavIC, dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFI 802.11ac, and more.

Price and Availability

Realme 6 Pro has been priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB+64GB base variant but you are required to shell out Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It will go on sale from 13th March on Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

The smartphone will be available in two attractive color options, namely Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange. Realme 6 Pro will go up against the Poco X2 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, which is set to launch next week. It’s rumored to arrive with the Snapdragon 720G chipset as well, so it will be interesting to see how the two stack up.