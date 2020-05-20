Razer is brand that normally makes me think of RGB lighting and, usually, over the top designs. I mean, take a look at some of the accessories Razer launched a couple of years ago. However, today the company has announced a new pair of headphones called Razer Opus.

These headphones are extremely un-Razer-like in their design. The company has gone with an extremely sophisticated look with the Opus. Clean blacks, and minimal typesetting all over the place make the headphones look really impressive.

The headphones come with noise cancelation, which is a handy feature to have believe me. And, what’s more, they are THX certified for theater-like sound quality. To get this certification, the company teamed up with THX and ran multiple tests on the headphones testing them out thoroughly. “The result is a high-performance wireless headphone that delivers a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals, and deep impactful bass optimized for music, games, and movies” says Peter Vasay, head of THX certification.

As far as features go, the headphones are rate for 25 hours of playback time, and come with Bluetooth 4.2. They support AAC, APTX, A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP codecs, and you can always just plug them into the 3.5mm jack if you want.

The headphones are available to buy right away from Razer’s website and Amazon. They are priced at $199 (~₹15,087). The company is making them available in the US, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific markets.