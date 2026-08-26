Ubisoft Announces Rainbow 6 Tactics at Gamescom ONL, Coming in 2027

A brand new chapter in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six has been announced at Gamescom ONL 2026. The beloved tactical shooter, developed by Ubisoft, is being reimagined as a tactics/turn based strategy game called Rainbow 6 Tactics, scheduled to release in 2027.

It shares a lot of similarities with other titles such as XCOM and the upcoming Star Wars Zero Company. However, it will be based in the Rainbow Six universe and will feature Operators that players are familiar with.

Taking a cue from XCOM: Chimera Squad, players will be able to ‘breach’ hardpoints to enter structures in Rainbow 6 Tactics. Based on gameplay shown at Gamescom ONL 2026, it would seem that multiple breach points will be available to choose from.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Image Credit: Ubisoft

We can also see iconic equipment like the Ballistic Shield used in tandem with a handgun to take down targets. The Breaching Hammer is also showcased. It’s almost certain that Rainbow 6 Tactics will feature many more iconic and legacy gadgets from the franchise.

As for gameplay, Rainbow 6 Tactics also shares some similarities with Phoenix Point. Operators can be recruited, each bringing a set of skills to the table alongside their own dedicated gear. There’s a leveling system, which means Operators can level up, provided they survive the deployment.

There’s also a home base; operations can be selected from here, and squads are deployed once selected. We can also see research options, which means gear will be unlocked as you progress. Lastly, we see several mission objectives, such as eliminating targets, capturing HVTs (high-value targets), and even defusing bombs.

Rainbow 6 Tactics is currently available to wishlist on Steam. It would seem that Valve did not pull Rainbow Six Siege from Steam after all. We should get more information about R6 Tactics in the coming months.