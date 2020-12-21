With the launch of the iPhone 12 series back in October, Apple brought back its well-known MagSafe charging feature — but in a new form. The wireless charging coil on iPhone 12 models now has a circular magnet ring around it. This enables users to not only connect wireless chargers but compatible accessories as well. Indian accessories maker RAEGR is now joining the party with the launch of its own lineup of MagSafe-compatible chargers and cases for iPhone 12.

RAEGR has launched its MagSafe accessories under the ‘MagFix’ branding in India. It includes two handy wireless chargers for your office, two for your car, and magnetic cases for all four iPhone 12 variants. Let’s take a closer look at each of them:

RAEGR MagSafe Cases

Starting off with the cases, RAEGR has two types of MagSafe-compatible cases to offer. They both use premium materials, offer maximum protection, and do not compromise on the charging efficiency. The case has raised edges to protect the screen and camera setup against drops. It supports all MagFix, as well as original MagSafe accessories.

RAEGR MagSafe-compatible cases will be available in a variety of colors, including the transparent variant, Black, Cobalt Blue, and more. It is priced at Rs. 1,499 in India.

RAEGR MagSafe Wireless Chargers

The company launched two MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers – RAEGR MagFix Arc M920 and MagFix Arc M900 in India today. Both of them support 15W charging speeds, which require you to use 20W PD or QC2.0/3.0 power adapters.

They only differ in terms of build. While the MagFix Arc M920 boasts a metallic build, the M900 is made out of plastic. They have magnets and will easily snap to the back of your iPhone 12. Also, they feature multi-functional intelligent protection technology to protect the charger and device against overheating, over-voltage, and short circuits.

Both of these chargers are compatible with all of the four iPhone 12 models. They are both priced at Rs. 1,999 in India.

RAEGR MagSafe Car Chargers

RAEGR has also launched two MagSafe-compatible car mount wireless chargers – the RAEGR MagFix Arc M1300 and MagFix Arc M1220 in India. They differ only in design and offer up to 15W charging speeds for all four iPhone 12 models. You just need to use a compatible 20W car charger to achieve the maximum charging speeds.

Further, the car mount wireless chargers are said to feature an upgraded vent clip. The vent hook and grip locking ring enable users to securely fasten the chargers to the air vents in their car. They can also be rotated 360-degrees, enabling use in both vertical and horizontal positions.

Both the MagSafe-compatible car mount wireless chargers are priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. So yeah, if you’ve recently bought an iPhone 12 and are looking for accessories, then RAEGR seems to have you covered.

Buy RAEGR MagFix accessories from Amazon India right here.