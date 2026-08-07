Puzzle > Wordle > All Unused Wordle Words: Every Word That Hasn't Been Used Yet (Updated Daily)

All Unused Wordle Words: Every Word That Hasn’t Been Used Yet (Updated Daily)

Portrait of Daksha Gupta Daksha Gupta

Note: We last updated the unused Wordle words list on August 15, 2026 to remove today’s answer.

Wordle was released in 2021, and who would have thought that this simple word-guessing game would still have millions of people coming back every single day? Even after inspiring countless games like Wordle, the original continues to hold a special place in the hearts of puzzle lovers. It’s a daily ritual for many, and players keep track of used and unused Wordle words.

If you have been playing Wordle for a while and are wondering about how many five-letter words Wordle hasn’t used yet, we are here to answer exactly that. Below is a regularly updated list of five-letter words that haven’t appeared as official Wordle answers yet.

Every 5 Letter Word Wordle Hasn’t Used Yet

Wordle originally had 2315 words in its curated answer list. After the New York Times acquired the game, six words (AGORA, PUPAL, LYNCH, FIBRE, SLAVE, and WENCH) were removed from the list, bringing the total down to 2309.

However, after that, the NYT Games team added many new words to the answer list, increasing the total again, although no officially confirmed numbers are available.

With that in mind, as of Wordle #1882, we have found around 492 five-letter words unused as Wordle answers. The list below includes all of them, and we cross-check these words against all past Wordle answers and update our page daily.

As soon as any word from this list appears in the Wordle answer today, we remove it from here and add it to the list of previously used words.

Letter A

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter A Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • ABLED
  • ABODE
  • ABORT
  • ABUSE
  • ADIEU
  • ADORN
  • AFIRE
  • AFOUL
  • AIDER
  • ALGAE
  • ALLAY
  • AMITY
  • ANIME
  • ANNUL
  • APING
  • APNEA
  • ARENA
  • AROSE
  • ARRAY
  • ARSON
  • AUGUR
  • AUNTY
  • AXIAL
  • AXION

Letter B

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter B Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • BAGGY
  • BASAL
  • BEECH
  • BEGAN
  • BEGAT
  • BERRY
  • BETEL
  • BEZEL
  • BIBLE
  • BIDDY
  • BIGOT
  • BILLY
  • BINGO
  • BISON
  • BITTY
  • BLESS
  • BLIND
  • BLITZ
  • BLOAT
  • BLOOD
  • BLUER
  • BOBBY
  • BONEY
  • BOSOM
  • BOTCH
  • BOULE
  • BOUND
  • BOWEL
  • BRAWL
  • BRICK
  • BRUNT
  • BURST
  • BUSED
  • BUSHY
  • BUTCH
  • BUXOM

Letter C

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter C Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • CABAL
  • CABBY
  • CABIN
  • CADDY
  • CAGEY
  • CAIRN
  • CAPUT
  • CASTE
  • CAVIL
  • CHAFF
  • CHESS
  • CHICK
  • CHINA
  • CLAIM
  • CLANK
  • CLEAT
  • CLOUT
  • CLUED
  • COBRA
  • COLOR
  • COMIC
  • COPSE
  • COUGH
  • COUPE
  • COVEY
  • CRACK
  • CREEK
  • CREEP
  • CREME
  • CRESS
  • CRICK
  • CRIED
  • CRIER
  • CRONY
  • CROUP
  • CRUMP
  • CURVY
  • CUTIE

Letter D

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter D Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • DAILY
  • DAIRY
  • DEALT
  • DEBAR
  • DEIGN
  • DERBY
  • DILLY
  • DIMLY
  • DIODE
  • DIRTY
  • DITCH
  • DOWNY
  • DRANK
  • DRAWL
  • DRESS
  • DRIED
  • DRIER
  • DROIT
  • DROSS
  • DROWN
  • DRUID
  • DRYLY
  • DULLY
  • DUMPY
  • DUNCE
  • DYING

Letter E

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter E Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • EATER
  • ECLAT
  • EKING
  • ELECT
  • ELEGY
  • ELIDE
  • ENEMY
  • ERECT
  • ESTER
  • EVICT
  • EYING

Letter F

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter F Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • FAIRY
  • FANNY
  • FATAL
  • FATTY
  • FAUNA
  • FECAL
  • FELLA
  • FELON
  • FEMME
  • FEMUR
  • FETAL
  • FETUS
  • FICUS
  • FIGHT
  • FILER
  • FILMY
  • FILTH
  • FLACK
  • FLECK
  • FLEET
  • FLIER
  • FLUID
  • FLUSH
  • FRAUD
  • FREED
  • FREER
  • FRIAR
  • FRISK
  • FUDGE
  • FUROR
  • FURRY
  • FUSSY

Letter G

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter G Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • GAFFE
  • GAILY
  • GASSY
  • GAYLY
  • GAZER
  • GEEKY
  • GIPSY
  • GIRLY
  • GIVER
  • GODLY
  • GOLLY
  • GONAD
  • GOURD
  • GRAZE
  • GRILL
  • GROPE
  • GRUNT
  • GUILT
  • GULCH
  • GUSTO
  • GYPSY

Letter H

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter H Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • HAREM
  • HARPY
  • HAUTE
  • HEDGE
  • HIPPY
  • HONOR
  • HOTLY
  • HUMUS
  • HUSKY
  • HUSSY
  • HYDRO
  • HYMEN

Letter I

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter I Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • ICILY
  • IDIOT
  • IDYLL
  • ILIAC
  • IMPLY
  • INGOT

Letter J

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter J Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • JETTY
  • JOIST
  • JUICY
  • JUNTA
  • JUNTO
  • JUROR

Letter K

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter K Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • KAPPA
  • KINKY
  • KITTY
  • KNEED

Letter L

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter L Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • LEANT
  • LEPER
  • LIEGE
  • LIPID
  • LOAMY
  • LOGIN
  • LUMEN
  • LUPUS
  • LURCH
  • LYMPH
  • LYRIC

Letter M

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter M Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • MACRO
  • MAMMA
  • MAMMY
  • MANGE
  • MANGY
  • MEATY
  • MECCA
  • MELEE
  • MILKY
  • MINIM
  • MINOR
  • MISSY
  • MOCHA
  • MOODY
  • MORON
  • MOUND
  • MOWER
  • MUCUS
  • MUDDY
  • MURKY
  • MUSKY

Letter N

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter N Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • NEWER
  • NINNY
  • NOOSE
  • NOSEY
  • NUTTY

Letter O

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter O Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • OAKEN
  • OBESE
  • OCTAL
  • ODDER
  • OLDEN
  • OMBRE
  • OPIUM
  • OPTIC
  • OUTGO
  • OVARY
  • OVINE
  • OVOID
  • OWING

Letter P

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter P Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • PADDY
  • PAGAN
  • PALER
  • PALSY
  • PANSY
  • PARSE
  • PASTE
  • PASTY
  • PAYEE
  • PAYER
  • PENCE
  • PENNY
  • PESTO
  • PIGGY
  • PIVOT
  • PLIED
  • PLIER
  • PLUSH
  • POESY
  • POOCH
  • POUCH
  • PRAWN
  • PRIED
  • PUBIC
  • PUDGY
  • PULSE
  • PUNCH
  • PUREE
  • PURER
  • PUSHY
  • PYGMY

Letter Q

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter Q Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • QUASI
  • QUOTH

Letter R

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter R Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • RABBI
  • RADAR
  • RADII
  • RAJAH
  • RALLY
  • RALPH
  • RANDY
  • RARER
  • RASPY
  • RAVEN
  • RAZOR
  • REARM
  • REBAR
  • RECUT
  • REEDY
  • REFIT
  • REIGN
  • RENAL
  • RESET
  • RIFLE
  • RIGOR
  • RINSE
  • RIPEN
  • RISKY
  • RIVER
  • ROAST
  • ROGER
  • ROTOR
  • RULER
  • RUMOR

Letter S

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter S Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • SADLY
  • SAFER
  • SALON
  • SALVE
  • SALVO
  • SANER
  • SAPPY
  • SATYR
  • SAUCE
  • SAVOY
  • SCALP
  • SCALY
  • SCAMP
  • SCARY
  • SCION
  • SCREE
  • SCREW
  • SCUBA
  • SEIZE
  • SEMEN
  • SETUP
  • SEWER
  • SHACK
  • SHADY
  • SHALE
  • SHALT
  • SHARK
  • SHEEN
  • SHEER
  • SHEIK
  • SHIED
  • SHINY
  • SHIRT
  • SHOCK
  • SHONE
  • SHOOK
  • SHOOT
  • SHREW
  • SIEVE
  • SIGMA
  • SILKY
  • SINEW
  • SIXTY
  • SKULK
  • SLACK
  • SLAIN
  • SLANT
  • SLASH
  • SLEET
  • SLEPT
  • SLIDE
  • SLIMY
  • SLINK
  • SLOOP
  • SLUNK
  • SLURP
  • SLYLY
  • SMACK
  • SMOKY
  • SMOTE
  • SNEER
  • SNIFF
  • SNOWY
  • SNUCK
  • SNUFF
  • SOAPY
  • SOOTH
  • SOOTY
  • SPANK
  • SPAWN
  • SPERM
  • SPIED
  • SPIKY
  • SPILT
  • SPOOK
  • SPREE
  • SPUNK
  • SPURN
  • SQUIB
  • STALK
  • STAVE
  • STEAL
  • STEER
  • STOKE
  • STOOP
  • STRIP
  • STUCK
  • STUNK
  • SUING
  • SWARM
  • SWASH
  • SWEAR
  • SWEPT
  • SWIFT
  • SWORE
  • SYNOD

Letter T

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter T Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • TAINT
  • TAKER
  • TAMER
  • TANGO
  • TAROT
  • TATTY
  • TENET
  • TENSE
  • TEPEE
  • TERRA
  • THETA
  • THONG
  • TIGHT
  • TIMID
  • TONAL
  • TONGA
  • TORUS
  • TRAMP
  • TREAD
  • TRIBE
  • TRIED
  • TRUCE
  • TRUER
  • TRUMP
  • TRUNK
  • TUBAL
  • TULLE
  • TUMOR
  • TWIXT
  • TYING

Letter U

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter U Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • UNCUT
  • UNSET
  • UNWED
  • URINE
  • UTILE

Letter V

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter V Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • VALOR
  • VAPOR
  • VAUNT
  • VERSO
  • VICAR
  • VIGIL
  • VIPER
  • VIRUS
  • VISTA
  • VOMIT

Letter W

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter W Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • WAGER
  • WAIVE
  • WARTY
  • WELCH
  • WELSH
  • WIDER
  • WIDOW
  • WIGHT
  • WILLY
  • WINCH
  • WISPY
  • WOODY
  • WOOLY
  • WOOZY
  • WORTH
  • WRACK
  • WREST
  • WRING
  • WRYLY

Letter Z

5 Letter Word Starting with Letter Z Wordle Hasn't Used Yet
  • ZONAL

While these words haven’t appeared as Wordle answers yet, many of them could be used in future puzzles. If you’re hoping to guess them in as few attempts as possible, using our list of best Wordle starting words can easily improve your chances.

Wordle Words We’ve Removed from Our List (Timeline)

We are keeping track of the words removed from our list of 5-letter Wordle words that haven’t been used here. Ever since the creation of this post, we have removed six words from the list above:

  • Removed LOOSE on August 15, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1883
  • Removed GEODE on August 14, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1882
  • Removed CRASH on August 13, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1881
  • Removed WIMPY on August 12, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1880
  • Removed FENCE on August 11, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1879
  • Removed SNIPE on August 10, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1878
  • Removed PRIVY on August 8, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1876

Does Wordle Repeat Words Used Before?

It has been 5 years since Wordle’s release in June 2021. When the game was released by its creator, Josh Wardle, also put together a predetermined list of daily answers.

Interestingly, this curated word list wasn’t endless, and many players believed that the answer pool would be exhausted sometime in 2027. That’s why the question of whether Wordle will end in 2027 became a popular search among players.

However, after the New York Times acquired the game, it introduced some editorial oversight. This gave the editors the authority to remove words that were too obscure or offensive, introduce suitable alternatives, and even change the order of future answers. As a result, there is no longer any fixed sequence of Wordle answers.

More importantly, in 2026, the NYT also started reusing previous Wordle answers instead of relying only on unused words. This means the game no longer has a limited answer pool, making it much harder to predict future answers. So, make sure to use the best Wordle starting words to guess the answer as quickly as possible.

While the list above includes the five-letter words Wordle hasn’t used yet, there’s no guarantee every one of them will eventually be used. So, keeping a close watch on a list of unused words is no longer a viable strategy for how to play Wordle.

Likewise, a word that has already been a daily solution can make a comeback in a future puzzle. So, the best approach is to treat every Wordle with an open mind instead of assuming that previously used answers are off the table.

If you want to sharpen your strategy even further, check out our list of common Wordle mistakes to avoid. This will improve your chances of solving the puzzle in fewer guesses.

How many five-letter words has Wordle not used yet?

There are hundreds of valid five-letter words Wordle hasn’t used yet. The exact number keeps changing over time, but there are about 492 five-letter words unused as Wordle answers today.

Does Wordle still not repeat words?

While earlier Wordle puzzles used to have a new answer every day, the New York Times began repeating words in February 2026. So now you may find some older answers being repeated in your daily puzzle.

How often is this unused Wordle word list updated?

We update this page regularly after each new Wordle puzzle is released, removing newly used answers so our list remains as accurate and up-to-date as possible.

Can today’s Wordle answer be one of these unused words?

Definitely. Since these words haven’t appeared as official Wordle answers yet, any of them could become a future daily solution.

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