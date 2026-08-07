All Unused Wordle Words: Every Word That Hasn’t Been Used Yet (Updated Daily)

Note: We last updated the unused Wordle words list on August 15, 2026 to remove today’s answer.

Wordle was released in 2021, and who would have thought that this simple word-guessing game would still have millions of people coming back every single day? Even after inspiring countless games like Wordle, the original continues to hold a special place in the hearts of puzzle lovers. It’s a daily ritual for many, and players keep track of used and unused Wordle words.

If you have been playing Wordle for a while and are wondering about how many five-letter words Wordle hasn’t used yet, we are here to answer exactly that. Below is a regularly updated list of five-letter words that haven’t appeared as official Wordle answers yet.

Every 5 Letter Word Wordle Hasn’t Used Yet

Wordle originally had 2315 words in its curated answer list. After the New York Times acquired the game, six words (AGORA, PUPAL, LYNCH, FIBRE, SLAVE, and WENCH) were removed from the list, bringing the total down to 2309.

However, after that, the NYT Games team added many new words to the answer list, increasing the total again, although no officially confirmed numbers are available.

With that in mind, as of Wordle #1882, we have found around 492 five-letter words unused as Wordle answers. The list below includes all of them, and we cross-check these words against all past Wordle answers and update our page daily.

As soon as any word from this list appears in the Wordle answer today, we remove it from here and add it to the list of previously used words.

Letter A

ABLED

ABODE

ABORT

ABUSE

ADIEU

ADORN

AFIRE

AFOUL

AIDER

ALGAE

ALLAY

AMITY

ANIME

ANNUL

APING

APNEA

ARENA

AROSE

ARRAY

ARSON

AUGUR

AUNTY

AXIAL

AXION

Letter B

BAGGY

BASAL

BEECH

BEGAN

BEGAT

BERRY

BETEL

BEZEL

BIBLE

BIDDY

BIGOT

BILLY

BINGO

BISON

BITTY

BLESS

BLIND

BLITZ

BLOAT

BLOOD

BLUER

BOBBY

BONEY

BOSOM

BOTCH

BOULE

BOUND

BOWEL

BRAWL

BRICK

BRUNT

BURST

BUSED

BUSHY

BUTCH

BUXOM

Letter C

CABAL

CABBY

CABIN

CADDY

CAGEY

CAIRN

CAPUT

CASTE

CAVIL

CHAFF

CHESS

CHICK

CHINA

CLAIM

CLANK

CLEAT

CLOUT

CLUED

COBRA

COLOR

COMIC

COPSE

COUGH

COUPE

COVEY

CRACK

CREEK

CREEP

CREME

CRESS

CRICK

CRIED

CRIER

CRONY

CROUP

CRUMP

CURVY

CUTIE

Letter D

DAILY

DAIRY

DEALT

DEBAR

DEIGN

DERBY

DILLY

DIMLY

DIODE

DIRTY

DITCH

DOWNY

DRANK

DRAWL

DRESS

DRIED

DRIER

DROIT

DROSS

DROWN

DRUID

DRYLY

DULLY

DUMPY

DUNCE

DYING

Letter E

EATER

ECLAT

EKING

ELECT

ELEGY

ELIDE

ENEMY

ERECT

ESTER

EVICT

EYING

Letter F

FAIRY

FANNY

FATAL

FATTY

FAUNA

FECAL

FELLA

FELON

FEMME

FEMUR

FETAL

FETUS

FICUS

FIGHT

FILER

FILMY

FILTH

FLACK

FLECK

FLEET

FLIER

FLUID

FLUSH

FRAUD

FREED

FREER

FRIAR

FRISK

FUDGE

FUROR

FURRY

FUSSY

Letter G

GAFFE

GAILY

GASSY

GAYLY

GAZER

GEEKY

GIPSY

GIRLY

GIVER

GODLY

GOLLY

GONAD

GOURD

GRAZE

GRILL

GROPE

GRUNT

GUILT

GULCH

GUSTO

GYPSY

Letter H

HAREM

HARPY

HAUTE

HEDGE

HIPPY

HONOR

HOTLY

HUMUS

HUSKY

HUSSY

HYDRO

HYMEN

Letter I

ICILY

IDIOT

IDYLL

ILIAC

IMPLY

INGOT

Letter J

JETTY

JOIST

JUICY

JUNTA

JUNTO

JUROR

Letter K

KAPPA

KINKY

KITTY

KNEED

Letter L

LEANT

LEPER

LIEGE

LIPID

LOAMY

LOGIN

LUMEN

LUPUS

LURCH

LYMPH

LYRIC

Letter M

MACRO

MAMMA

MAMMY

MANGE

MANGY

MEATY

MECCA

MELEE

MILKY

MINIM

MINOR

MISSY

MOCHA

MOODY

MORON

MOUND

MOWER

MUCUS

MUDDY

MURKY

MUSKY

Letter N

NEWER

NINNY

NOOSE

NOSEY

NUTTY

Letter O

OAKEN

OBESE

OCTAL

ODDER

OLDEN

OMBRE

OPIUM

OPTIC

OUTGO

OVARY

OVINE

OVOID

OWING

Letter P

PADDY

PAGAN

PALER

PALSY

PANSY

PARSE

PASTE

PASTY

PAYEE

PAYER

PENCE

PENNY

PESTO

PIGGY

PIVOT

PLIED

PLIER

PLUSH

POESY

POOCH

POUCH

PRAWN

PRIED

PUBIC

PUDGY

PULSE

PUNCH

PUREE

PURER

PUSHY

PYGMY

Letter Q

QUASI

QUOTH

Letter R

RABBI

RADAR

RADII

RAJAH

RALLY

RALPH

RANDY

RARER

RASPY

RAVEN

RAZOR

REARM

REBAR

RECUT

REEDY

REFIT

REIGN

RENAL

RESET

RIFLE

RIGOR

RINSE

RIPEN

RISKY

RIVER

ROAST

ROGER

ROTOR

RULER

RUMOR

Letter S

SADLY

SAFER

SALON

SALVE

SALVO

SANER

SAPPY

SATYR

SAUCE

SAVOY

SCALP

SCALY

SCAMP

SCARY

SCION

SCREE

SCREW

SCUBA

SEIZE

SEMEN

SETUP

SEWER

SHACK

SHADY

SHALE

SHALT

SHARK

SHEEN

SHEER

SHEIK

SHIED

SHINY

SHIRT

SHOCK

SHONE

SHOOK

SHOOT

SHREW

SIEVE

SIGMA

SILKY

SINEW

SIXTY

SKULK

SLACK

SLAIN

SLANT

SLASH

SLEET

SLEPT

SLIDE

SLIMY

SLINK

SLOOP

SLUNK

SLURP

SLYLY

SMACK

SMOKY

SMOTE

SNEER

SNIFF

SNOWY

SNUCK

SNUFF

SOAPY

SOOTH

SOOTY

SPANK

SPAWN

SPERM

SPIED

SPIKY

SPILT

SPOOK

SPREE

SPUNK

SPURN

SQUIB

STALK

STAVE

STEAL

STEER

STOKE

STOOP

STRIP

STUCK

STUNK

SUING

SWARM

SWASH

SWEAR

SWEPT

SWIFT

SWORE

SYNOD

Letter T

TAINT

TAKER

TAMER

TANGO

TAROT

TATTY

TENET

TENSE

TEPEE

TERRA

THETA

THONG

TIGHT

TIMID

TONAL

TONGA

TORUS

TRAMP

TREAD

TRIBE

TRIED

TRUCE

TRUER

TRUMP

TRUNK

TUBAL

TULLE

TUMOR

TWIXT

TYING

Letter U

UNCUT

UNSET

UNWED

URINE

UTILE

Letter V

VALOR

VAPOR

VAUNT

VERSO

VICAR

VIGIL

VIPER

VIRUS

VISTA

VOMIT

Letter W

WAGER

WAIVE

WARTY

WELCH

WELSH

WIDER

WIDOW

WIGHT

WILLY

WINCH

WISPY

WOODY

WOOLY

WOOZY

WORTH

WRACK

WREST

WRING

WRYLY

Letter Z

ZONAL

While these words haven’t appeared as Wordle answers yet, many of them could be used in future puzzles. If you’re hoping to guess them in as few attempts as possible, using our list of best Wordle starting words can easily improve your chances.

Wordle Words We’ve Removed from Our List (Timeline)

We are keeping track of the words removed from our list of 5-letter Wordle words that haven’t been used here. Ever since the creation of this post, we have removed six words from the list above:

Removed LOOSE on August 15, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1883

on August 15, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1883 Removed GEODE on August 14, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1882

on August 14, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1882 Removed CRASH on August 13, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1881

on August 13, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1881 Removed WIMPY on August 12, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1880

on August 12, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1880 Removed FENCE on August 11, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1879

on August 11, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1879 Removed SNIPE on August 10, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1878

on August 10, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1878 Removed PRIVY on August 8, 2026 – Wordle answer for puzzle #1876

Does Wordle Repeat Words Used Before?

It has been 5 years since Wordle’s release in June 2021. When the game was released by its creator, Josh Wardle, also put together a predetermined list of daily answers.

Interestingly, this curated word list wasn’t endless, and many players believed that the answer pool would be exhausted sometime in 2027. That’s why the question of whether Wordle will end in 2027 became a popular search among players.

However, after the New York Times acquired the game, it introduced some editorial oversight. This gave the editors the authority to remove words that were too obscure or offensive, introduce suitable alternatives, and even change the order of future answers. As a result, there is no longer any fixed sequence of Wordle answers.

More importantly, in 2026, the NYT also started reusing previous Wordle answers instead of relying only on unused words. This means the game no longer has a limited answer pool, making it much harder to predict future answers. So, make sure to use the best Wordle starting words to guess the answer as quickly as possible.

While the list above includes the five-letter words Wordle hasn’t used yet, there’s no guarantee every one of them will eventually be used. So, keeping a close watch on a list of unused words is no longer a viable strategy for how to play Wordle.

Likewise, a word that has already been a daily solution can make a comeback in a future puzzle. So, the best approach is to treat every Wordle with an open mind instead of assuming that previously used answers are off the table.

If you want to sharpen your strategy even further, check out our list of common Wordle mistakes to avoid. This will improve your chances of solving the puzzle in fewer guesses.