Today’s Blossom Hints and Answers for June 15, 2026

Wondering what the Pangrams for today’s Blossom word game are? Conclude your search for hints and check out the Blossom game answer today for June 15, 2026 in this guide.

I solve each new Blossom game every night, right after I’m done warming up with NYT Spelling Bee and Wordle. Featuring similar mechanics, NYT Spelling Bee gives me a quick warm-up for Blossom, which requires you to find only 12 words. That said, if you are stuck on solving the puzzle, check out today’s Blossom word game hints and answers below.

Today’s Blossom Word Game for June 15, 2026

Inspired by the NYT Spelling Bee, Blossom is a challenging new word game from Merriam-Webster. It is an ideal game for improving your vocabulary and spelling skills. The game consists of a flower-grid with seven letters – six petals with a letter each and one letter in the middle.

You earn points by creating words using the seven letters in this grid. But there is a rule you should know. All the words you submit should include the center letter. Other than that, the words have to be at least 4 letters long. The longer the word you find, the more points you will earn. There are other ways to earn extra points, such as finding a Pangram and using the bonus letter in the yellow petal.

As far as today’s Blossom word game is concerned, you have L as the central letter and A, B, S, E, Y, and M as the petal letters. The puzzle today is not too difficult, as two of the Pangrams will jump out to you if you look closely or shuffle the letters.

If you’re new to this word game and want to understand the basics, along with Pangrams, we have explained how to play the Blossom word game in detail. You will also find simple tips and tricks to score the highest points

Blossom Word Game Answers Today

Here are all the Blossom word game answers that will get you all the points in the game. Once you have checked them out, head to the next section to find today’s Blossom pangram.

Answers with 4 Letters

able, ably, alas, alba, ally, alma, alms, amble, bale, ball, balm, bell, belly, blame, blab, ease, eels, else, lama, lamb, lame, lass, lays, lease, lees, less, mala, male, mall, meal, mela, sale, seal, sell, slab, slam, slay, yell

Answers with 5 Letters

amble, allay, alley, babel, bales, bally, balms, balmy, balsa, basal, belay, bella, belle, bells, belly, blame, blase, bless, easel, label, lamas, lambs, lamby, lamel, lames, lasses, lease, lemma, llama, males, malls, meals, mealy, melee, sable, sably, sales, salle, sally, salsa, seals, seely, sells, slabs, slams, slays, small, smell, yells

Answers with 6 Letters

babble, babbly, balsam, belays, belles, blames, blesse, easels, embalm, emblem, labels, lamely, leases, lemmas, measle, measly, salaam, sambal, samely, seemly, semble, slabby, smells, smelly

Answers with 7 Letters

abysmal, abyssal, amylase, balsams, balsamy, basally, blesses, embalms, emblems, eyeball, eyeless, lamella, mammals, measles, salaams, salable, sayable, sealess, seeable

Answers with 8 Letters

assemble, assembly, baseball, baseless, beamless, easeless, eyeballs, eyebalms, lamellae, lamellas, leasable, massless, melasses, saleable, sealable, seamless, sellable, syllable

Answers with 9 Letters

abysmally, assemblee, assembles, baseballs, blameless, leaseless, malleable, semblable, syllables, semblably

Answers with 10 Letters

blamelessly, assessable, seamlessly

Blossom Pangram Today – June 15, 2026

The Pangram is the most valuable word you can find in the daily Blossom word game. Every game includes at least one Pangram, and finding it will score 7 extra points.

So, what is a pangram? It’s a word that uses all seven letters present in today’s Blossom flower grid. You have to use each letter at least once when creating a word. This means a pangram can be longer than seven letters as well.

With that said, let’s take a look at today’s Blossom Pangram for June 15, 2026. In today’s puzzle, we have four Pangrams, which are listed below:

semblably 1 ? S 2 ? E 3 ? M 4 ? B 5 ? L 6 ? A 7 ? B 8 ? L 9 ? Y You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

blamelessly 1 ? B 2 ? L 3 ? A 4 ? M 5 ? E 6 ? L 7 ? E 8 ? S 9 ? S 10 ? L 11 ? Y You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

ASSEMBLY 1 ? A 2 ? S 3 ? S 4 ? E 5 ? M 6 ? B 7 ? L 8 ? Y You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

eyebalms 1 ? E 2 ? Y 3 ? E 4 ? B 5 ? A 6 ? L 7 ? M 8 ? S You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

Today’s Blossom Word Game Answers Difficulty Level

On Beebom’s difficulty scale, we rate today’s Blossom word game 3.5 out of 5.

The letter combination today wasn’t as challenging, and some of the lengthy answers stood out with ease. Words like ASSEMBLE, BASEBALL, EYEBALL, and many such words can be created instantly to score high points. Smaller, intermediate words we’ve listed above can help you get a respectable score if you’re just starting out with the game.

If you’re done with Blossom, don’t forget to check out Wordle hints and Connections hints for today and maintain your streak.

Yesterday’s Blossom Word Game Answers

Rated a 4 out of 5, yesterday’s Blossom answers included the five Pangrams — IMPEDIMENT, PEDIMENT, PEDIMENTED, IMPENDENT, IMPEDIENT.

Alongside the Pangrams, here are the other yesterday’s answers that would help you find all the words:

deed

deem

deep

deme

demi

dent

diet

dime

dine

edit

idea

item

mend

mind

need

pend

pied

pine

pipe

tend

tide

tied

time

timid

denim

diene

emend

ended

endue

ident

imide

impede

intend

mined

piped

pipet

deemed

deepen

denied

dented

detent

edited

indeed

indent

intent

mended

minded

needed

pinned

tended

deepened

demented

depend

depended

dependent

detente

emitted

emptied

impeded

impend

itemed

pendant

pendent

pipette

tempted

tenement

tended

impedient

pediment

impediment

impendent

pedimented

How to Play the Blossom Word Game?

If you want to get better at Blossom, you need to learn how to play it first. Here are the rules of the Merriam-Webster Blossom word game:

Every puzzle has seven letters, and you have to form words using them.

The central letter must be used in every word.

Every word formed must be at least 4 letters long.

Words can have the same letters multiple times.

The words cannot be proper nouns, hyphenated words, or foul language.

Create twelve words to solve the puzzle.

Longer words score more points, with Pangrams scoring an additional seven points.

Make words using the highlighted bonus petal to earn an additional 5 points each time you use it.

Beginner’s Guide for Blossom Word Game

For players new to the game, here is a complete beginner’s guide. This will include all the tips and tricks you need to solve the puzzle:

Look for shorter words using the center letter. This will allow you to get used to the puzzle at the start.

Don’t forget to reuse letters freely, as it is allowed in this game.

Another neat trick is to look for suffixes like ly, er, al, ty, and prefixes like re, de, and un.

Tips to Improve Blossom Skills to Get Mega Boss Rank

Players can earn the Blossom Boss achievement by scoring more than 300 points, and the Mega Boss achievement for scoring more than 350 points. Naturally, you will try to target getting the Mega Boss each time. So, here are some tips to help you get it:

Look for word families instead of single words : The best trick to score high points is to look for word families. For example, if you find Loyal, then actively look for words related to it, such as Loyalty or Loyally. As you can see, this will let you get multiple ‘words’ using suffixes and prefixes after finding only one.

: The best trick to score high points is to look for word families. For example, if you find Loyal, then actively look for words related to it, such as Loyalty or Loyally. As you can see, this will let you get multiple ‘words’ using suffixes and prefixes after finding only one. Exploit the “Y, R, L, P” effect. Letters such as these produce a lot of verbs and adverbs; use them to your advantage.

Letters such as these produce a lot of verbs and adverbs; use them to your advantage. Shuffle the Petals : When you are stuck, try shuffling the petals. This will give you a new look at the letters, which can be quite effective.

: When you are stuck, try shuffling the petals. This will give you a new look at the letters, which can be quite effective. Play other word puzzles: To get better at such games, you should play similar puzzles to practice your vocabulary. Games such as NYT Spelling Bee and NYT Strands are quite similar to Blossom, so practicing the other will make you better at this game as well.

So, that’s all for Blossom word game answers today. Make sure to bookmark our post here and revisit daily to find the everyday puzzle answers.