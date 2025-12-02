Contexto Answer Today: Check Hints for December 3, 2025

If you have landed here looking for Contexto answers for today, you must have gotten stuck with a tricky context and are looking for some hints to solve the game. Well, this is the right place for you, as this guide will help you with Contexto hints and answers for puzzle #1172 for December 3, 2025. This game is a perfect blend of logic and language, where you must find the correct answer simply by using your intuition.

What is Contexto?

Contexto is a free-to-play word guessing game powered by AI. The AI model backing this game is trained on millions of words available on the internet. So, every time you guess a word to determine the Contexto answer, the AI model compares it to the secret word of the day and ranks it. The ranks are given based on the context of both words.

For instance, you have guessed the word “treasure” and the secret word is “chest”, then the numbers in the ranks will be way lower. While guessing a word like “car” will return a higher number. Since the words are ranked based on their whole context, it feels very rewarding to guess the right Contexto word of the day, and the game doesn’t turn out to be a simple test of your vocabulary.

Contexto Hints Today

To find the correct Contexto answer, your guesses can come out as three unique colors, including red, orange, and green. Red means you’re way off from the secret word, orange indicates you are getting there, while green means you’re close to the main context.

So, here are some hints or clues that can help you guess today’s Contexto answer:

Hint 1 Slowly builds up when things are left untouched Reveal Hint

Hint 2 Made up of tiny particles floating around Reveal Hint

Hint 3 You wipe it with a cloth or vacuum Reveal Hint

Hint 4 You see a layer of THIS if you don’t clean for a while Reveal Hint

Contexto Answer Today

Without further ado, here is the Contexto answer for December 3, 2025:

1 ? D 2 ? U 3 ? S 4 ? T You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

Yesterday’s Contexto Answer

So, if you missed yesterday’s puzzle, here is the answer for Contexto game #1170, for December 2, 2025: IGLOO

Best Contexto Starting Words

The first few guesses in Contexto are crucial because those words determine the context in which you’re going to dive deeper. So, the following words can help you understand the theme of today’s answer quickly.

Person

Place

Thing

Object

Food

Cool

Snow

Ice

Round

Home

How to Play the Contexto Word Game

Playing Contexto is surprisingly easy, and all you need to do is just type a word in the text box once you open the official website. Now, the word you had guessed will be ranked and given a number based on how close its context is to the actual Contexto answer. Here are some tips on how words are ranked based on their color:

Green: It means your guess is very close to the real answer (for ranks 1-300)

It means your guess is very close to the real answer (for ranks 1-300) Orange: It means that your guess is somewhat within context, but not actually close to today’s Contexto answer (for ranks 301-1500)

It means that your guess is somewhat within context, but not actually close to today’s Contexto answer (for ranks 301-1500) Red: It means that your guess is way off from the actual context of the word.

Make sure you guess the context of the answer first, and then make specific guesses. We hope you were able to guess today’s word from our hints instead of having to look at the answer.