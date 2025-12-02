Today’s Letter Boxed Hints and Answers for December 2, 2025

Letter Boxed by The New York Times is a fun word game that throws a daily challenge for those who love puzzles. You need to connect letters around a square box to form words and complete the game. While this may sound easy, it’s challenging to get the anagram (the word formed using all the letters around the box). If you’re stuck, fret not, as we’ve compiled the hints and answers for today’s Letter Boxed game for December 2, 2025, below.

What Is NYT Letter Boxed?

As explained above, the Letter Boxed is a word puzzle game that involves forming words using the letters around a box. The most important rule of the game is that you cannot choose consecutive letters from the same side of the box. Also, the first letter of a word must be the last letter of the word you previously formed. That’s why it is important to begin the game with the right word, having a favorable letter at the end of it.

Today’s Letter Boxed Answer

Are you scratching your head to get the anagram for today’s puzzle? Click on the button below to reveal today’s Letter Boxed answer.

1 ? A 2 ? L 3 ? G 4 ? E 5 ? D 6 ? O 7 ? N 8 ? I 9 ? C You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

1 ? C 2 ? H 3 ? I 4 ? E 5 ? F 6 ? L 7 ? Y You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

Possible Letter Boxed Answers for December 2, 2025

Now that you know the answer for today’s Letter Boxed word game, here are other possible words you can form to win the game:

ACHE – EYEING – GOLFED

ACHED – DAYLONG – GONIF

CACHED – DEFACING – GLYCOL

CALCIFIED – DODGED – DYHANA

CANDYING – GOLFING – GODHEAD

CYCLONIC – COACHING – GOLFED

FACADE – EYEHOLE – EYEING

HEDGEHOG – GLYCOL – LOAFING

Yesterday’s Letter Boxed Answer

Well, today’s answer was a head scratcher and if you are searching for yesterday’s Letter Boxed answer, find it below:

FINAL – LAND

LAND – DART

DART – TRAP

TRAP – PLANT

PLANT – TORN

TORN – NORTH

HARP – PACT

How to Play NYT Letter Boxed?

NYT Letter Boxed is a fun-to-play game, and if you are confused about the rules of the game, here is a dedicated guide on how to play Letter Boxed.

The game involves forming words using all the letters around the square box. The aim is to use all the letters around the square in the minimum number of words possible. Also, the last letter of any word you are forming should be the first letter of the next word. Click on any letter you want to start with, and then click on the next letter of the word you are planning to form.

Once you have formed the word, click on the Enter button. You can delete the previous letter if required, using the Delete button, and even reset the game using the Reset button.

NYT Letter Boxed Tips and Tricks

While the game is fairly easy to play, there are some handy tips and tricks you can use to guess the answer quickly:

Start with three-letter words and make sure that you use forward thinking while forming a word, as the last letter of the word should be the first letter of the next word.

Once you have formed easy words, focus on the anagram, as that will get you close to winning the game quickly.

Use letters like ‘S’ wisely. You can easily create plurals of the word to use up more letters from the puzzle.

These tips can help you ace the game in no time. If you want to master the game, check out our detailed guide on Letter Boxed tips and tricks.