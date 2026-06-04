NYT Mini Crossword Hints and Answers Today

If you love clever word connections and wish to grow your vocabulary and do not have much time to spare, the NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect choice for you. It delivers all the fun and satisfaction of the full-sized Crossword in a shorter format. Despite being ideal for a quick break during the day, some clues can leave you scratching your head. To help you out, here are the NYT Mini Crossword answers and hints for Tuesday, June 4, 2026, below.

Mini Crossword Answers and Hints Today – June 4, 2026

As the name suggests, the NYT Mini Crossword is a mini version of the Crossword puzzle and has a shorter grid size, typically a 5×5 grid. The bigger 7×7 grid is mostly used during the weekend puzzles on Saturdays and Sundays.

Clearing the puzzle puts you on a leaderboard you share with your friends, and decoding NYT Mini Crossword clues faster plays a key role in it. The faster you know what the clue wants to convey, the easier it is to find that answer.

But if you are having a hard time understanding the clues, use the hints below for each Across and Down clue. That way, even if you are still learning how to play NYT Mini Crossword, the hints will help you maintain your position on the leaderboard.

In case you are looking for today’s Mini Crossword hints and answers for June 4, 2026, here is the full puzzle:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 × How to play Click a cell to reveal its letter.

Click a revealed cell again to toggle Across / Down.

Click “Reveal all” to show the full solution.

Click on a clue to highlight its answer cells. Reveal all ? Across Down 1 It takes you from E to F (and starts with G!) ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Fuel Hint 2: Makes a vehicle go 4 Animal that has a symbiotic relationship with green algae, which grows in its fur ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Slow-moving mammal Hint 2: Tree dweller 6 Societal no-no ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Socially forbidden act Hint 2: Cultural prohibition 7 "Sorry, unavailable then" ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Unable to make it Hint 2: Schedule conflict 8 Color associated with passion ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Romantic color Hint 2: Opposite of blue here 1 Turn in the fridge, maybe ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Spoil Hint 2: Become rotten 2 Lots and lots ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: A great many Hint 2: Large quantity 3 Something a bartender or basketball player might make ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Drink order Hint 2: Basketball attempt 4 Mix, as a sauce ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Use a spoon Hint 2: Blend ingredients 5 Frilly material ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Decorative fabric Hint 2: Common wedding trim

Unlike the Midi Crossword, there are no themes to the NYT Mini. This makes finding the answers for the New York Times Mini Crossword a little tricky without proper hints.

NYTimes Mini Crossword Answers and Hint Difficulty Today

Mini Crossword clues are not easier, but the puzzle can be solved quickly as there are limited words to guess. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle was a solid 3 out of 5 on my difficulty scale. That is slightly harder than the usual ones.

While these puzzles are shorter, you can still have a harder time solving them than the themed Midi Crossword answers. This NYT Mini puzzle is built around simple, modern vocabulary and everyday phrases.

Today’s Mini Crossword packed a surprising amount of wordplay into a small grid. The first Across answer, GAS, was clued as something that takes you from E to F while also starting with G, a clever reference to a car’s fuel gauge. That clue set the tone for a puzzle that relied more on playful wording than outright difficulty.

The remaining fill was straightforward and clean, featuring entries like SLOTH, TABOO, ICANT, and RED. The Down clues carried much of the puzzle’s charm, particularly SHOT, which worked equally well for both a bartender and a basketball player. GOBAD was another fun conversational phrase hidden in the grid, while LACE and STIR provided simple but effective crossings. Overall, this was a quick solve with a strong opening clue and a handful of satisfying wordplay moments.

Yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers and Hints

Want NYT Mini Crossword help for yesterday’s puzzle for June 3, 2026? Well, you are in luck. Here is the full solution for yesterday’s Mini Crossword with answers and hints:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 × How to play Click a cell to reveal its letter.

Click a revealed cell again to toggle Across / Down.

Click “Reveal all” to show the full solution.

Click on a clue to highlight its answer cells. Reveal all ? Across Down 1 Drug taken in tabs ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Hallucinogen Hint 2: 1960s counterculture drug 4 Like some coffees and sprained ankles ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Chilled drink Hint 2: Common treatment for swelling 6 It covers 8-Across, both in this puzzle and in a popular game ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Beats rock in a hand game Hint 2: Writing material 8 See 6-Across ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Part of rock-paper-scissors Hint 2: Stone 9 Also ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: As well Hint 2: In addition 1 Body part that might become "fat" after a fight ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Can get swollen Hint 2: Part of the mouth 2 "The Lion King" villain ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Simba's uncle Hint 2: Disney antagonist 3 Train station ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Transit hub Hint 2: Railway terminal 5 The Chrysler Building's architectural style, informally ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Shortened design style Hint 2: Roaring Twenties architecture 7 Old-time film studio ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Classic WWE initials Hint 2: Produced King Kong

How to Solve NYT Mini Crossword Today and Find Answers

Whether it is the regular NYT Crossword or its mini version, understanding the right steps to solve the puzzle can come in handy. However, it is technically much easier than solving a puzzle like NYT Letter Boxed that comes with multiple constraints.

With that said, here are some tips and tricks that will make your life with today’s Mini Crossword hints much easier:

Solve the easy clues first : Quickly scan through the clues and fill in the answers you know right away. This helps you build a foundation and makes it much easier to find the remaining Mini Crossword answers.

: Quickly scan through the clues and fill in the answers you know right away. This helps you build a foundation and makes it much easier to find the remaining Mini Crossword answers. Use crossing letters to your advantage : If a clue has you stuck, move on and solve the intersecting words. Even a few revealed letters can provide enough context to point you toward the correct answer.

: If a clue has you stuck, move on and solve the intersecting words. Even a few revealed letters can provide enough context to point you toward the correct answer. Watch for wordplay and common crossword terms : Many clues can rely on double meanings, puns, or frequently used crossword words. Keeping an open mind can help you spot the intended answer faster.

: Many clues can rely on double meanings, puns, or frequently used crossword words. Keeping an open mind can help you spot the intended answer faster. Don’t shy away from using hints: Checking Mini Crossword hints or looking up the solution can be useful. There is a good chance you will encounter similar clues again in future puzzles.

Solved the Mini Crossword with ease today? Well, there’s a ton of other NYT puzzles to turn to. If World is a part of your daily puzzle ritual, you can finish it faster with our Wordle hints post, which we update daily. In case you are done with that too, try to solve and find today’s Letroso answers or Connections answers.