NYT Midi Crossword Hint & Answer Today for March 10, 2026

The NYT Midi Crossword is a delightful challenge that ticks green on the difficulty curve but still requires at least 5-6 minutes of your undivided attention. It slots right in between the traditional Crossword and the Mini, offering a puzzle that’s somewhat easy to solve, but moderately lengthy – hence the “Midi.” But as is the case with any crossword, some terms can be tricky to uncover. Rest assured, you’re in the right place, as we go over today’s NYT Midi Crossword hints and answers for the theme “A Touch of Class” on March 10, 2026.

NYT Midi Crossword Hints and Answers Today for March 10

The NYT Midi Crossword comes in a grid of either 9×9, 11×11, or somewhere in between every day. In terms of difficulty, these crosswords are designed to be easy and accessible, so you don’t need to worry about the challenge getting steeper as the week draws on.

What really sets the Midi Crossword apart from its NYT contemporaries is the daily theme. Just like today’s Strands puzzle, the crossword carries a new theme every day, which dictates its many clues and answers. Moreover, the grid’s designs are also asymmetrical, with the constructors confirming that at least one weekly puzzle will carry animations and colorful visual patterns.

If you’re looking to learn more about the game, including useful tips and strategies, be sure to check out our deep dive on how to play the Midi Crossword.

With all that out of the way, here are today’s Midi Crossword hints and answers for March 10, 2026:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 × How to play Click a cell to reveal its letter.

Click a revealed cell again to toggle Across / Down.

Click “Reveal all” to show the full solution.

Click on a clue to highlight its answer cells. Reveal all ? Across Down 1 Smurf with a white beard ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Four-letter word for "Dad" Hint 2: Not Momma 5 Mind the ___ (Tube warning) ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Constant reminder on the London Tube Hint 2: Space between train and platform 8 Fe, in chemistry class ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Heavy metal, literally Hint 2: The 'metal' in your blood 9 Tea served with a wide straw ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Tea with chewy tapioca Hint 2: Bubble tea, informally 10 World class? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Class with lots of maps Hint 2: "Biology," but make it "Geo" 12 NBC show with a weekly dress rehearsal around 8:00 p.m. E.T. ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Iconic sketch comedy show Hint 2: Live from New York, it's Saturday Night! 13 Long-legged marsh wader ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: The Boy and the _____ Hint 2: Crane-like fishing bird 14 Poker game buy-in ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Poker pot starter Hint 2: Required bet before the cards are dealt 16 Mined Matter ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Rock bearing raw metal Hint 2: "GORE" minus the "G" 17 Grains in some acai bowls ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Sold by Quaker's and Kellogg's Hint 2: Rolled breakfast grain 19 Business class? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Not business class, actually Hint 2: Cheap seats on the plane 24 Another name for 1-Across ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Father figure Hint 2: Synonym for "father" 25 6:7, for example (sorry, parents) ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Relationship between two numbers Hint 2: Numbers compared, like 3:1 26 Offline, in internet parlance ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Popular streaming category on Twitch Hint 2: "In Real Life" 27 Religion of the Quran ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Prominent religion in the Middle East Hint 2: Faith followed by Muslims 28 Simple Top ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: A "T" Shirt Hint 2: Golf ball’s tiny stand 29 ___ Kim, two-time snowboarding gold medalist ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Olympic snowboarder Kim Hint 2: Silver Medal winner at the 2026 Winter Olympics 1 Porkers ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Oink Oink Hint 2: Animals that give us pork 2 Big concert venue ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: A large venue used for sports and concerts Hint 2: Synonym for "Stadium" 3 Flexible foam toy for swimming ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Flexible pool float Hint 2: Used by kids to float in the pool 4 Lee who directed "Life of Pi" ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Director of "Gemini Man" Hint 2: Oscar-winning movie director 5 Camera worn by a snowboarder, perhaps ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Popular brand of portable cameras Hint 2: Go____ 6 Loathe ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Synonym for "Loathe" Hint 2: Detest completely 7 Liam ___, late singer of One Direction ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Late singer behind "Strip that Down" Hint 2: Surname shared by video game detective "Max" 9 Sweetheart, in slang ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Internet term reserved for someone's better half Hint 2: Three-letter word for a romantic companion 11 Chattering class? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Fancy talk Hint 2: Art of persuasive speaking 15 Light brown shade ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Obtained via the sun, spray, or a bed Hint 2: Skin shade after hours at the beach 18 Super ___ Bros. (Nintendo game) ? ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Beloved party game featuring Mario characters Hint 2: The only instruction the Hulk understands 19 Prepare for publication ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Written revisions before going live Hint 2: Make changes to text 20 Be compassionate ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Word for showing concern Hint 2: Looking after someone 21 "___ be over soon" ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Short for “it will” Hint 2: It'll, without the apostrophe 22 Hello or goodbye, in Italian ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: Common Italian greeting Hint 2: "Oh bella ____, bella ____, bella _____" 23 Not one, but not all ? ? ? ? Reveal all Hints Hint 1: A certain number of Hint 2: More than none

Difficulty Level for Today’s NYT Midi Crossword

Based on my experience, the difficulty level for today’s NYT Midi Crossword was a 2 out of 5.

It’s important to mention that these medium-sized crosswords are generally super easy. Even if the difficulty rating mentioned above reaches 5, the puzzle will still be much simpler than the intense and brain-teasing NYT Daily Crossword. With that context in mind, my personal rating assesses the relative complexity of today’s Midi Crossword, as compared to previous editions.

The trickiest hints for today include “___ Kim, two-time snowboarding gold medalist,” which forced me to run a quick Google search. “Chattering class?” was another clever bit of worldplay that left my noggin stranded for a bit, although I managed to piece together the term by analyzing the letters that were already filled in. Finally, it took me way too long to realize that “World class?” was not a literal clue, and I spent around two minutes filling in names of superstar athletes. That’s on me for not paying attention to the theme.

Yesterday’s NYT Midi Crossword Hints

If this isn’t the puzzle you required assistance with, then you are likely looking for yesterday’s Midi Crossword answers. The theme for yesterday’s puzzle on March 9, 2026, was “Run it Back,” and it scored a 3 out of 5 on our difficulty scale.

NYT Midi Crossword Tips and Tricks

Since the NYT Midi Crossword is a relatively new puzzle, coming to grips with its format and asymmetrical design can be tricky. So, here are some tips and tricks to help you solve the puzzle without requiring a Midi Crossword clue:

Start with the obvious entries : Just like warming up before a big game, the best approach is to begin with the clues you know immediately. Filling in a few obvious answers gives you letters that can help unlock tougher clues elsewhere in the grid.

: Just like warming up before a big game, the best approach is to begin with the clues you know immediately. Filling in a few obvious answers gives you letters that can help unlock tougher clues elsewhere in the grid. Use the crossings to your advantage: Every answer in the crossword intersects with another. If a clue has you stuck, check the letters you’ve already filled in from crossing words. Even one or two confirmed letters can point you toward the correct answer.

Every answer in the crossword intersects with another. If a clue has you stuck, check the letters you’ve already filled in from crossing words. Even one or two confirmed letters can point you toward the correct answer. Ignore interchangeable letters/multiple clues: Occasionally, the Midi Crossword will feature multiple clues denoted by arrows. Their respective cells will also feature the arrow, indicating that the letters are swappable. Our advice is to ignore this mechanic entirely. Don’t get caught up in the artificial complexity and focus on the one clue that you’re more familiar with. That’s really all you need to do to progress through the grid.

That’s all for today’s NYT Midi Crossword hints and answers guide. If you struggled with the puzzle, remember that you can always start the next day anew, and we’ll be back with simple hints to help you out.