PUBG: New State Is Now Available to Download Globally

After weeks of anticipation, Krafton has finally released PUBG: New State on Android. The battle royale game was supposed to be out early this morning, but the company faced server issues and decided to delay the launch for two hours. The updated release time of PUBG: New State is 6:00 (UTC) or 11:30 AM (IST), which means the game is live at the time of writing this article. PUBG: New State’s iOS release is set for November 12.

PUBG: New State Launched

For the uninitiated, PUBG: New State is a new battle royale set in the future from Krafton. Much like PUBG Mobile, 100 players compete against each other with various weapons to win the game. According to the developer, PUBG: New State includes ultra-realistic graphics, dynamic gunplay, action-based interactive gameplay, and expansion of the original PUBG universe. You can check out the new Troi map, new weapons, and vehicles in our in-depth explainer for PUBG: New State right here:

PUBG: New State: Requirements

Krafton has detailed the minimum requirements of PUBG: New State on Android and iOS. Check it out below:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

Meanwhile, iPhones and iPads running iOS 13.0/iPad 13.0 or later are eligible to run PUBG: New State. Also, Krafton has shared an update on the age restrictions in place for iOS users. The age rating of PUBG: New State on the Apple App Store has been changed to 17 and up, whereas the pre-orders were open to users of age 12 and above. Now, if you are under 17, you won’t be able to play the game on an iPhone or iPad.

PUBG: New State: Known Issues

Since this is the first release of PUBG: New State, the company has detailed the known issues. Take a look at the bugs you could expect from PUBG: New State right here:

Gameplay

An issue where the incorrect ping information will sometimes be displayed after creating an account. This issue is triggered by a temporary UI error. Please close and re-launch the app and reselect the server by going to <Settings → Basic → Connection → Select Server>.

An issue where you may experience occasional flickering or abnormal colors in-game. This issue may occur due to having an older Android OS version installed on your mobile device. We recommend restarting the game after updating your device’s OS to the latest version. If the issue persists even after the version update, please change your <Settings → Graphics → Graphics API> to OPEN GL.

An issue where you may experience no reload sound and motion when reloading if you tap the reload button continuously.

Issue where you may not hear any sounds when landing from a high place.

An issue where the quantity is occasionally marked as (0) when obtaining a stack of items. Please note that this is a UI issue and you will obtain the correct quantity.

An issue where the Follow feature will not function although it appears to be applied upon reentering a match even if it was set before leaving the match.

An issue where occasionally a character revived with a Green Flare Gun will be shown abnormally in the result screen.

Issue where throwing a Molotov inside a tram would not set the insides of the tram on fire.

An issue where you may obtain a dropped weapon instead of your preset weapon if one is dropped at the respawn point on the Station map.

An issue where certain objects may appear abnormally on the Station map. This will be restored upon respawning.

Settings

An issue where the sensitivity works differently from the actual set value. This issue can be fixed by going to the Sensitivity Setting tabs and resetting the sensitivity to one of the following options: Low/Medium/High

An issue where some buttons in the control settings can’t be selected after using the trunk button.

Lobby

An issue where the chatting system does not work when you re-enter the game after the game was in the background for more than 1 minute. This issue can be fixed by restarting the app.

An issue where map selection settings are reset when you select a new party leader. Please note that map settings need to be checked again when a new leader is selected.

An issue where you may be disconnected when running the game in the background while in a party.

Spectate

An issue where the scope is occasionally shown abnormally when spectating a squad member.

An issue where the ID does not change even when spectating another player.

MISC

An issue where you may experience occasional flickering of location names in the world map when playing on an iOS mobile device.

An issue where Pick up/Lootbox/Trunk buttons may be forcefully moved along the x-axis when opening a bag on an iOS mobile device.

