After a considerable wait, PUBG Mobile has finally added the Jungle Adventure mode to the Sanhok map. The new mode brings some exciting changes to how players go about playing in Sanhok.

The mode is available in the Classic matches only, and is only available in the Sanhok map, which makes sense considering that is the most jungle-like map in the game. Since the mode randomly activates, players may or may not get dropped into the Jungle Adventure mode. The mode brings a couple of new things to the game:

Totems

These are spread all over the map and can grant you different types of blessings. When you approach a totem, you will get a prompt to ‘invoke’ blessings. This begins a small prayer that your character performs in front of the totem. Once it’s done, the totem grants you a blessing. This can be something that refills your health, fixes your armor, or grants you scopes and other items.

Barriers

Sometimes totems will also grant you barriers. These are throwables that become a barrier when they are thrown on the ground. This can prove incredibly useful in situations where there isn’t any cover for you and you need to make a move.

Jungle Food

You wil also find (usually near totems), jungle food. You can pick these up and eat them to get various effects. Some of these are good, such as the one that shows you air drop locations on the map, but some times this will make you dizzy instead. It’s more or less a gamble.

Hot Air Balloons

Hot air balloons are marked on the mini map, so be ready for some gunfights in these areas. You can climb into a hot air balloon and move it up or down. You can use the ‘Look Around’ feature to find totems in the nearby area. Sadly you can’t move hot air balloons in any direction other than up and down, so don’t think about using these as a way to head into the zone.

The Jungle Adventure mode is live right now in Sanhok. So make sure you have downloaded the map and, welcome to the jungle.