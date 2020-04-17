As the world struggles to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and isolation have become words to live by. However, staying indoors for weeks on end can be exceedingly boring and frustrating, which is why different companies have been doing their part in trying to make it easier for their users to isolate at home. PUBG Mobile is now joining the trend with its brand new ‘Chicken Dinner at Home’ and ‘Stay in the Safe Zone’ campaign.

The game has been offering a variety of special in-game events and challenges during these testing times to make staying at home not only more bearable, but more fun for PUBG Mobile players across the world.

PUBG Mobile is also hosting an influencer show match every weekend where popular creators and internet celebrities come together to participate in challenges. The game is also actively encouraging players to watch the PMCO and PMPL tournaments which have moved online this year.

“We may be separated physically, but that doesn’t mean we can’t connect in meaningful ways through our shared love of games,” said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department, Tencent Games. “We encourage all PUBG MOBILE players to safeguard their health by staying home, and closely following advice from the medical community. Let’s show our team spirit by continuing to enjoy PUBG MOBILE in a fun and healthy way. By supporting the #PlayApartTogether campaign and enjoying their chicken dinner at home, the PUBG MOBILE players can help fight COVID-19 and make a tremendous difference for all of us” he added.