PUBG Mobile’s Chinese version, “Game of Peace” is getting new features. These include the much awaited Erangel 2.0 map, a new version of the Payload game mode, and more. This also means that we can expect the features to make their way to the global version of the game soon.

Erangel 2.0

Erangel 2.0 is now available in PUBG Mobile in China. A video shared by popular YouTube channel, Mr. Ghost Gaming showcases the new map. It comes with improved graphics, new locations, new modes, and more. Buildings have been revamped as well, and the water reflections are more realistic than ever.

With Erangel 2.0, PUBG Mobile is also unlocking the Ultra High Definition option for graphics settings. The video also shows that some buildings now come with basements. Whereas areas like the Nuclear Plant, and Prison have new layouts.

The map also brings bunkers and trenches into the mix.

Payload 2.0

Payload is one of my favourite game modes in PUBG Mobile. Now, with Payload 2.0, things will get even more exciting. The new mode will bring in a new UAV control terminal, soldier radars, and explosion proof clothing. These will likely be great to protect yourself from all those RPG-7 attacks.

There are also weaponized versions of the Dacia, Buggy, and UAZ apparently. Plus, there are new weapons, including a quad rocket launcher, and an AT4-A laser tracking missile.

It’s unclear when Erangel 2.0 will make its way to PUBG Mobile globally. However, here’s hoping that it happens soon. I can’t wait to jump into Payload 2.0 matches armed to the teeth with these new weapons.