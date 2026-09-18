PS5 Pro Shortages Could Persist Into 2027 As GTA 6 Drives Demand

The PS5 Pro will reportedly remain in short supply beyond the 2026 holiday season, all thanks to the release iof GTA 6. Players are already paying absurd PS5 Pro prices to play GTA 6, so this isn’t surprising.

German outlet PlayFront reports that an internal Sony memo says GTA 6 is driving incredible demand for the premium $899.99 console, leaving it unavailable worldwide.

According to PlayFront’s report, Sony told distribution partners in an internal memo that PS5 Pro shortages will continue “through early 2027 at the earliest,” extending well beyond GTA 6’s November 19, 2026, release.

Sony says PS5 Pro availability remains constrained by “temporary market supply constraints and high demand.” However, you can still snag a PS5 Pro before GTA 6 launches; the situation is just more dire than before.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

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With Rockstar partnering with PlayStation to showcase the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix on a PS5, shortages have escalated even further. Ironically, we still haven’t seen what the game looks like on the PS5 Pro.

If you’re one of those players waiting for the PS5 Pro shortages to end in hopes of playing GTA 6 at a higher frame rate, you’ll be severely disappointed. Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will run at 30 fps on all consoles at launch, so you can chuck all hopes and dreams of playing it at 60 fps on the PS5 Pro out the window.

That’s not to say that GTA 6 won’t have PS5 Pro enhancements. However, it may not be as meaningful as you might expect. If you’re still looking to upgrade for GTA 6, the PS5 Pro would be the way to go, as shortages will seemingly last into 2027. Unfortunately, you may have to pay upwards of $1,300 to get one.

Not just the PS5 Pro, but scalpers are selling the GTA 6 PS5 DualSense controllers at 2x prices too, causing yet another shortage. That said, will you purchase a PS5 Pro to play GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.