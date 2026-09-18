Home > News > PS5 Pro Shortages Could Persist Into 2027 As GTA 6 Drives Demand

PS5 Pro Shortages Could Persist Into 2027 As GTA 6 Drives Demand

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Lucia in a car in GTA 6 with the PS5 Pro beside her.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • PS5 Pro shortages could extend into 2027, as GTA 6 drives further demand for Sony's console.
  • Sony said in an internal memo stating that shortages will continue “through early 2027 at the earliest.”
  • Rockstar’s GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix has further fueled demand after being captured on a base PS5.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

The PS5 Pro will reportedly remain in short supply beyond the 2026 holiday season, all thanks to the release iof GTA 6. Players are already paying absurd PS5 Pro prices to play GTA 6, so this isn’t surprising.

German outlet PlayFront reports that an internal Sony memo says GTA 6 is driving incredible demand for the premium $899.99 console, leaving it unavailable worldwide.

According to PlayFront’s report, Sony told distribution partners in an internal memo that PS5 Pro shortages will continue through early 2027 at the earliest,” extending well beyond GTA 6’s November 19, 2026, release.

Sony says PS5 Pro availability remains constrained by “temporary market supply constraints and high demand.” However, you can still snag a PS5 Pro before GTA 6 launches; the situation is just more dire than before.

Jason and Lucia in a car in GTA 6, captured on the PS5.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Also Read: All Confirmed GTA 6 Album Artists So Far

With Rockstar partnering with PlayStation to showcase the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix on a PS5, shortages have escalated even further. Ironically, we still haven’t seen what the game looks like on the PS5 Pro.

If you’re one of those players waiting for the PS5 Pro shortages to end in hopes of playing GTA 6 at a higher frame rate, you’ll be severely disappointed. Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will run at 30 fps on all consoles at launch, so you can chuck all hopes and dreams of playing it at 60 fps on the PS5 Pro out the window.

That’s not to say that GTA 6 won’t have PS5 Pro enhancements. However, it may not be as meaningful as you might expect. If you’re still looking to upgrade for GTA 6, the PS5 Pro would be the way to go, as shortages will seemingly last into 2027. Unfortunately, you may have to pay upwards of $1,300 to get one.

Not just the PS5 Pro, but scalpers are selling the GTA 6 PS5 DualSense controllers at 2x prices too, causing yet another shortage. That said, will you purchase a PS5 Pro to play GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
GTA 6 Has Different PS5 Release Times Worldwide and Spoilers Feel Unavoidable
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 8, 2026
GTA 6 Fans Are Paying Absurd Scalper Prices as PS5 and Xbox Consoles Sell Out
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 7, 2026
GTA 6 PC Version Could Release Sooner as Console Prices Keep Rising
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 4, 2026
Miami Sheriff Shuts down Proposed GTA 6 Campaign to Turn Parts of Miami into Vice City
Sanmay Chakrabarti Sep 4, 2026

#Tags
GTA 6featured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...