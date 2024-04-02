Sony Announces PS5 Slim Indian Prices and Release Date

Any console gamer worth their salt will have the PS5 as their go-to system. Although the PS5 Pro is still a fair bit away, Sony revealed the PS5 Slim last year. While many details about the console were a matter of speculation, we now have some concrete info regarding the Indian pricing. Sony India has officially announced PS5 Slim pricing along with its release date.

According to Sony, the PS5 Slim Disc Edition will cost Rs.54,990, while the PS5 Slim Digital Edition will cost Rs.44,990. The long-awaited console will be available nationwide from April 5th, 2024.

Image Courtesy: Sony PlayStation

The PS5 Slim will be available across all participating retailers. Keep in mind that the vertical stand will not be included and will be sold separately.

While the main attraction of the PS5 Slim is to get rid of the bulkiness, it also comes with a few feature upgrades. Some of the key features you can expect to see in the PS5 Slim are:

30% volume reduction

Up to 24% weight reduction

New PS5 Slim side covers with both glossy & matte finishes

More storage for games: now at 1TB

The digital model supports a detachable Blu-ray disc Drive

The new horizontal stand and the vertical stands are now sold separately

The PlayStation 5 Slim has reduced weight and extra storage than the standard edition. While the prices are significantly on the brighter side, it is worth noting that PS5 Pro might be around the corner.

Are you happy with the Indian PS5 Slim prices? Will you be buying it soon? Share your thoughts in the comments below.