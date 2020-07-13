Ubisoft showed off a bunch of games at the Ubisoft Forward 2020 event late last night. Among games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Watch Dogs Legion, we also got our first look at the next Far Cry game. Unsurprisingly called Far Cry 6, the game takes place on a place called Yara, and Giancarlo Esposito plays the main antagonist.

Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 6 will be available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 18, 2021. However, you can pre-order the game right now if you want to. Pre-orders are open for PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

There are three different editions of the game that you can choose from.

Standard Edition ($56.99): with this you will get the full Far Cry 6 game, and nothing else.

Gold Edition ($94.99): this brings the game, and the season pass. Moreover you get access to 3 DLCs and more.

Ultimate Edition ($104.49): includes everything in the Gold Edition as well as the ‘Ultimate Pack’. That gives you The Vice Pack, The Croc Hunter Pack, and The Jungle Expedition Pack.

Also, if you purchase Far Cry 6 for the PlayStation 4 or the Xbox One X, you will get a free upgrade for the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. There are some terms and conditions here, and you can go through them on the Ubisoft FAQ page.

As of right now, the PlayStation Store isn’t showing digital pre-orders for Far Cry 6. However, it looks like Ubisoft is aware of the issue and is working to get it resolved soon. You can follow along on this FAQ page to get the latest updates on that.

Pre-order Far Cry 6 here