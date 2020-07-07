Microsoft showed off a bunch of Xbox Series X games at its showcase in May. However, that event was not very well received by players. There were not many exciting games, and gameplay reveals were very short. Well now, Microsoft has announced yet another Xbox games event to be held on July 23.

Unlike the previous gameplay reveal event, this one is focused on games developed by Xbox Games Studio. You know what that means? We will get more information about the upcoming Halo Infinite. Sure we have seen the teaser for the game, but I’m looking forward to (hopefully) getting a better look at the gameplay. The game does look remarkable from what we can see in the trailer.

That’s not all though. Microsoft has a total of 15 Xbox Game Studios now, which means we can expect a lot of exciting things from the event. We may get to hear and see more about Hellblade 2. Plus, there could be details about Forza, Psychonauts 2, and Gears of War.

Interestingly enough, Microsoft recently created a Fable Twitter account and extended its Fable trademark to include speakers, chargers, and more. This is purely speculative, but people are hoping for Fable to make a return to the Xbox Series X at the event.

The Xbox Games Showcase will be streamed live on July 23, at 9am PT/ 12pm ET. That’s July 23, 9:30pm IST