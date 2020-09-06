With so many competitive titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, and PUBG existing in the market, we have seen many companies and celebrity-gamers invest in the eSports scene. Similarly, singer and songwriter, Post Malone recently became yet another celebrity-gamer to invest in one of the biggest eSports teams in Texas.

According to recent reports, the “Rockstar” composer, Austin Richard Post, known as Post Malone the pop industry, bought an undisclosed amount of shares of the gaming team, Envy.

Now, Envy is one of the bigger names in the eSports community and handles several teams in multiple games. The company has been popular in the industry since 2007 and has maintained its reputation as one of the biggest gaming companies in the eSports industry. As a result, it became the biggest eSports company in the whole of Texas.

So with Post Malone’s investment in the gaming organization made him a part-owner of the company. And as he is from Texas and a casual gamer streaming games like PUBG and Warzone, Post states that he wants to bring computer gaming into the limelight.

“I grew up in Texas and I’ve been gaming my whole life, so this just really felt right. I have always wanted to be a part of bringing gaming into the professional sports world so to be involved with what Envy is doing in my hometown feels like such a perfect fit.”, stated Post in a recent statement.

He even shared a tweet, announcing his investment in the gaming scene. You can check out the tweet right below.

Happy to announce i’m now part owner of @DallasEmpire

Let’s take this throne and win these playoffs:) pic.twitter.com/5Fz282Xeot — Posty (@PostMalone) August 28, 2020

Featured Image Courtesy: Post Malone (@postmalone)