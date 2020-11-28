The German premium automobile manufacturer, Porsche, is all set to launch its first all-electric car in the market soon. However, before making it consumer-ready, the German automakers want to ensure that their first-ever commercial EV sets several new official world records. So recently, a Porsche instructor set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift in an electric car using a Porsche Taycan.

Drifting expert and a professional instructor at the Porsche Experience Center (PEC) at Hockenheimring, Dennis Retera drifted a rear-wheel-drive Porsche Taycan prototype along a 200-meter circuit (a circular track specially made for drifting) for a whopping 55 minutes, until the battery of the car ran out of power.

In this time, he completed 210 laps and covered a massive distance of 42.171 km. This set a new Guinness world record for the longest continuous drift done in an electric vehicle.

“When the driving stability programmes are switched off, a powerslide with the electric Porsche is extremely easy, especially of course with this model variant, which is driven exclusively via the rear wheels. Sufficient power is always available. The low center of gravity and the long-wheelbase ensure stability. The precise design of the chassis and steering allows for perfect control at all times, even when moving sideways,” said Retera after completing the stunning run.

To ensure that all the necessary precautions are taken and all the factors are up to standard, a team of surveyors along with Guinness World Record adjudicator, Joanne Brent came to the drifting site. Moreover, there was another drifting expert, named Denise Ritzmann, who was to ensure that the track and the vehicle are all right for the test and to observe if the car is actually drifting or not.

However, Retera made it look so much easier than it actually is and continued to drift sideways till the moment the car’s battery gave up. Ritzmann had no complaints and as a result, Retera set the said record using the Porsche Taycan EV. You can check out the official record-setting video from Porsche right below.