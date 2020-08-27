Poco has been talking up its OnePlus Nord competitor for some time now. It has even dropped a few teasers for the upcoming device, which is confirmed to be the Poco X3. While Poco might be gearing up to announce an official launch date, the renders and specs for the Poco X3 have leaked online today.

First reported by MIUI Turkiye (via Ishan Agarwal) in a now-deleted blog post, Poco X3 will be unveiled on September 8. It will be a successor to the Poco X2, which made its India debut just earlier this year. What upgrades will Poco X3 bring over its predecessor?

First up, it looks like Poco X3 will not just be a rebranded Redmi phone like all recently launched Poco phones. It will boast a new design (inspired by the Poco M2 Pro) with a huge camera bump at the top and huge ‘Poco’ branding at the bottom on the rear. You will also find a center punch-hole display on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

An alleged specs sheet for the Poco X3 accompanies the official-looking renders. It will be a mid-range device powered by an unannounced Snapdragon 732 chipset. It would offer a minor performance uptick over the Snapdragon 730G aboard its predecessor. There’s no mention of the RAM and storage options in the leak.

Poco X3 will include a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the same as the Poco X2. The dual-camera punch-hole will, however, be replaced with a single center punch-hole with a 20MP selfie snapper. The leak further suggests that the device will include a 64MP primary sensor in the massive quad-camera array on the rear.

Finally, the device is expected to house a massive 5,160mAh battery (as per a recent report) and 33W fast-charging support. You also get the same charging speeds with the Poco M2 Pro. Since the Poco X2 made its way to India, its successor is bound to make a debut in the country. There’s currently no official word on an India launch and pricing details. So, stay on the lookout for more updates.

Is Poco X3 the true OnePlus Nord competitor that the company was talking about? It’s highly unlikely as this sounds like a sub-Rs. 20,000 mid-range phone. I guess we will have to wait for the official launch to learn more about this smartphone.