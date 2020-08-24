Poco rebranded the Redmi K30 4G as Poco X2 for India earlier this year in February. The company is now working to launch its successor — the Poco X3. A possible Poco X3 has passed through FCC today, revealing a few of its key specifications.

Going by the listing, the device in question bears the model number M2007J20CG. It will feature a 64MP primary camera housed in a circular camera setup on the rear. You can see the ’64MP AI Super Camera’ text at the top portion of the camera and the ‘Designed by Poco’ text at the bottom in the image below.

The image in the listing shows a huge Poco branding towards the bottom half of the phone. Poco seems to have used a textured back at the center part. While Poco has only been about rebadging existing Redmi phones, of late, it’s now good to see the company working on a fresh new design.

As per the SAR test report and TÜV Rheinland listing recently spotted by Twitter user @_the_tech_guy, the device will feature a massive 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Upcoming POCO smartphone comes with 5160mAh battery and 33W Fast charging. pic.twitter.com/8SnEL4RbvJ — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 24, 2020

In terms of software, the device will run MIUI 12 out of the box. The device also passed through TKDN Indonesia last week, although it didn’t reveal any additional details. For now, this is everything we know about the potential Poco X3.

While there’s no official information linking M2007J20CG with Poco X3, XDA’s report cites internal sources on this matter. We will have to wait until an official confirmation to know for sure. We will be updating you once Poco teases the device. Therefore, stay tuned for updates and let us know your expectations for the Poco X3 until then.