After teasing it over the past week, Poco has launched a 5G-supported Pro variant of the Poco M3 globally today. Called the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the device comes with a new design, a 90Hz display, and 48MP triple cameras. So let’s take a look at the key specs and features, shall we?

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Specs and Features

Design and Display

Starting with the design, the Poco M3 Pro 5G carries a similar form factor as the non-Pro variant. However, it features a unique back design and comes in three attractive colors – Black, Yellow, and Cyan. The device has a metallic finish and a black patch at the top left corner that contains the triple cameras and the Poco branding.

Coming to the display, Poco M3 Pro boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports a 1080 x 2400p resolution and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. Plus, it has an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Internals

Inside, the Poco M3 Pro 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset based on the 7nm architecture. It is an octa-core processor with an integrated Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. You will also find up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Furthermore, there is a dedicated microSD slot on board.

Cameras

The Poco M3 Pro 5G includes a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a couple of 2MP lenses for macro and depth information. The cameras come with AI-assisted features that help improve the photos and videos that the users capture. The device can record videos up to 4K @ 30fps and 1080p @ 120fps.

Battery Life and Other Features

The device packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. You, however, get a 22.5W charger in the box. It charges via the USB-C port at the bottom and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

You will also find support for 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner onboard. It also runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Poco M3 Pro has been priced starting at 179 euros (~Rs. 15,999) for the 4GB+64GB base variant while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at 199 euros (~Rs. 17,780). As part of the early bird offer, Poco is offering a 20 euros discount on both variants. That means you will be able to get the device starting at 159 euros, with sales starting from May 20. There is currently no information on the India launch of the Poco M3 Pro. So stay tuned for more details.