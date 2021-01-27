Poco is gearing up to unveil its first smartphone of 2021 in India. The Chinese giant has shared the launch date for its much-awaited Poco M3 smartphone today. It will be a successor to Poco M2, which was a rebranded Redmi 9 Prime, and bring an original design to the company’s portfolio.

Poco M3 Launch Date

In a short video from the official Poco India Twitter handle, the Poco M3 launch date has been revealed to be 2nd February at 12:00 PM IST. The video not only shows off the yellow retail box but also a yellow color variant of the device. Further, it confirms that Poco M3 will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Poco M3 Specifications

Poco M3, for those unaware, already launched in global markets earlier last year. It’s an affordable budget smartphone and we are well-aware of its specifications.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution. There’s a waterdrop notch up top that houses an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 662 chipset powers the Poco M3. It is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

Poco M3 also features a faux leather back panel with a huge OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition-style module. It includes a triple camera system and the Poco branding. You have a 48MP primary sensor, along with a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. It will be interesting to see if the company upgrades the camera setup to offer, say an ultra-wide lens. Many fans have been requesting the same instead of the macro camera on the rear.

The smartphone also includes a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. There’s a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac support onboard.

As for the pricing, the Poco M3 was recently launched in Indonesia at a starting price of Rp 1.799.000 (~Rs. 9,350) for the 4GB+64GB variant. This means you can expect the device to start at Rs. 9,999 in India – cheaper than its predecessor.