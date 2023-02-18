Poco C55 India Launch Confirmed for February 21

Poco recently introduced the mid-range X5 Pro in India and is now prepping to launch a new budget Poco C55 as part of the C series, which will join the Poco C50 launched last month. The company has now confirmed that the phone will arrive on February 21, which is next week. Here is what to expect.

Poco C55 Coming to India Next Week

The Poco C55 will launch in India on February 21 at 12 pm via an online event. You can catch the live-streaming via the company’s YouTube channel and even get updates via its social media handles. Much like the other Poco phones, this will also be available via Flipkart. Experience Speed and Swag the way it was meant to be with the #POCOC55.



Dropping on 21st Feb at 12 noon on @flipkart. pic.twitter.com/6AQDOaZxSc— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 17, 2023

Apart from the launch date, Poco has also revealed the design of the Poco C55. The phone is seen with the Poco-proprietary huge camera island at the back that houses a rectangular hump with dual camera housings. Beside this lies the fingerprint scanner. The phone has a faux leather finish at the back and a green color. We can expect a couple more colors to be introduced.

The Poco C55 is said to be rebranded Redmi 12C, which launched in China recently. The phone is also expected to make its global debut soon. If this becomes true, then expect a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display and a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The camera department could house 50MP rear cameras, along with a 5MP selfie shooter.

Additional details to expect are a 5,000mAh battery, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and MIUI 13 based on Android 12, among other things. Given that the Poco C55 falls in the budget category, it could be priced under Rs 10,000 to compete with the Realme C-series phones, the Redmi A1+, and more. We will keep you updated with the launch of the Poco C55, so, stay tuned.