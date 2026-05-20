PlayStation State of Play Announced for June 2, Here’s What to Expect

PlayStation is back with yet another State of Play event right ahead of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2026. The new PS showcase event is confirmed to take place in June and will offer a glimpse of Marvel’s Wolverine and many more PS5 titles.

New PlayStation State of Play Scheduled for June 2

Recently, numerous reliable leakers claimed that a new PlayStation State of Play event is on the way before Summer Game Fest 2026. And now the official PlayStation X account has announced today that the prestigious State of Play is returning on June 2 at 2:00 PM PT (or 5:00 PM ET).

Image Credit: PlayStation (via X/@PlayStation)

The upcoming showcase is confirmed to last over 60 minutes and will include worldwide premieres, updates, and gameplay reveals of upcoming PS5 games. As usual, you can stream the upcoming State of Play event on YouTube and Twitch.

What Games to Expect in the State of Play Event

For now, PlayStation has only confirmed a detailed look at Marvel’s Wolverine. Insomniac’s upcoming title is slated for a worldwide release in September 2026. Thus, you can expect to see the ruthless gameplay of Wolverine in the new State of Play event.

Image Credits: Insomniac Games

Apart from Wolverine, we can expect to hear more about the God of War Remake, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Control Resonant, and Kena: Scars of Kosmora, etc. Moreover, the State of Play always ends with a worldwide premiere of a major title. Thus, it is the perfect time for Naughty Dog to showcase the gameplay of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Some players also expect the GTA 6 Trailer 3 to drop at the event. Although it is unlikely that Rockstar will reveal the new trailer at a State of Play event, it can be done as part of GTA 6’s Summer marketing campaign. We can look forward to plenty of other reveals from third-party studios as well on June 2. So, stay tuned for more updates next month and check out our predictions for the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2026.

That said, what are your predictions for the upcoming State of Play event? Let us know in the comments below.