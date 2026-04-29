GTA 6 Summer Marketing Will Kick Off “Soon” Ahead of November 19 Release

After years of delays, leaks, and speculation, the conversation around the GTA 6 release in November is no longer something to be overlooked. With the GTA 6 summer marketing campaign now officially confirmed, we can surely let out a sigh of relief that the game is actually coming out this year.

GTA 6 Summer Marketing Confirmed to Start Soon and Ignites the Hype Cycle

The GTA 6 summer marketing is all set to kick off as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, in an interview with Game File, confirmed it’s beginning “soon”. While Rockstar is historically known for keeping cards close to its chest, the fact that the marketing campaign is ready suggests its confidence in the GTA 6 release on November 19, 2026.

Strauss Zelnick even emphasized that getting closer to the marketing improves the certainty of the game’s release timelines. He also says that he feels “very good” about the November launch. This is significant because we have experienced enough GTA 6 delays that have shifted the original release window to 2026.

Image Credit: GTA 6 (edited by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

So far, Rockstar’s marketing has been minimal, with just two GTA 6 trailers and scattered news updates. However, the GTA 6 summer marketing is expected to change this dramatically.

Strauss Zelnick also addresses the pricing and expectations around the game. Zelnick states, “Consumers pay for the value that you bring to them, and our job is to charge way less than that value.”

He describes the project as one of the most spectacular pieces of entertainment on Earth, and expects that a lot of people will be “calling in sick” on November 19, well, obviously, to relax on a couch, grab their favorite snacks, and chill in the streets of Vice City and other parts of the GTA 6 Map.

While the rumors suggested a higher-than-usual price tag, Strauss Zelnick clarified that the goal isn’t to push into a super-premium territory. But rather give the players more than what they paid for.

So, with just a few days or months before the campaign kicks off, we can expect short and intense updates around the game, just what Rockstar does. What are your views on the upcoming GTA 6 summer marketing campaign? Tell us in the comments below.