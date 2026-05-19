PlayStation Podcaster Exposes Major PSN Security Flaw That Could Put Your Account at Risk

Colin Moriarty, the Godfather of PlayStation podcast, exposed a major PSN security flaw earlier today after his personal account was hacked. Now the podcaster is urging Sony to address this issue to bolster its security, as PSN accounts are at risk.

Your PlayStation Account Might Be in Danger After New Security Flaw Comes to Light

Just hours after the PS Plus price hike, Colin Moriarty, the host of Sacred Symbols, posted on X that his PSN account had been hacked. His account had an alphanumeric password and 2FA enabled, yet the hackers compromised his account. What’s even more shocking is that a person (whose account was previously hacked) warned Colin a few days ago that his PSN account would be hacked soon.

With a heads-up, Colin did everything he could from his end, such as changing his password and enabling 2FA, yet his account was hacked at the end of the day. Colin was certain that he had never shared his account password anywhere or clicked on any link. According to Colin, this event doesn’t seem like a random hack; it seems like the hackers are targeting both random and popular PSN users.

Image Credit: X/@longislandviper

He only noticed the hack when his mailbox was filled with numerous spam emails. He also received an email from PlayStation that the email associated with PSN has been changed and that the 2FA has been disabled. Colin remarked that he contacted the PlayStation support team immediately after he found that his account had been compromised.

However, the support team claimed that they need around three weeks to retrieve his account. Colin was disappointed that he could not get his account back in a day. Thankfully, his friends and connections at Sony came to the rescue and successfully recovered his account without any delay:

With the help of my friends and connections at Sony, I got my account back. I want to thank everyone for their kind words, advice, and direction! It meant a lot. I fully know I exercised advantages due only and exclusively to my stature in the PlayStation community and my many tethers to the mothership. These are absolutely not privileges many other people have. I simply must acknowledge that.

Colin also acknowledged that he was lucky as he had connections at Sony who helped him retrieve his account promptly. Not everyone has that luxury, so he is trying his best to reach out to the higher officials at PlayStation to consider this security issue and patch it as soon as possible. “With that said, I know this has been happening to a lot of folks over time, and we’ve even covered it on Sacred Symbols on a few occasions. I will dive deep into the situation on the next episode, but rest assured, I am already bending (and will continue to bend) the ears of whom I can to hopefully help convince the powers-that-be that this is a real issue they have to contend with,” Colin said.

A popular PlayStation YouTuber, Pyo, explained the PSN security breach in an X post. So, all the hackers need is your PSN ID and one of your transaction data (full order number or the last four digits of a card you used once). Then, they simply contact PlayStation’s support team and claim that it’s their account with the details they obtained as proof of ownership.

Customer care executives fall for this simple trick and assist hackers in switching the email and disabling the two-factor authentication. So, it’s the hackers completely fooling the PlayStation support team and hacking user accounts with their help.

Following Colin’s post, numerous PS players have come out and revealed that their accounts have been hacked in recent days as well. There is definitely a hacking pattern, as Colin claimed. Even if you have 2FA enabled and didn’t click on any suspicious link, your account can still be hacked. With this major security flaw in the PSN support side, PS users have little to do on their end. For now, you can remove the credit card information you saved just to be safe.

Players are already frustrated with the recent console and subscription price hike, and now the hacking situation is adding fuel to the fire. “I guess PS Plus price hikes don’t account for security upgrades…this is crazy,” an X user commented. Therefore, Sony must consider this matter seriously and rectify the mistake committed by its support team very soon.

That said, let us know your thoughts about the major PSN security flaw in the comments below.