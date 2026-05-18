Home > News > PlayStation Plus Price Hiked By Sony, Blames Market Condition

PlayStation Plus Price Hiked By Sony, Blames Market Condition

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
PlayStation Plus price hike
Image Credit: designed by Sanmay / Beebom
In Short
  • Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus subscription price will increase from May 20.
  • The new prices are $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.
  • Excluding India and Turkey, the price won't affect the ongoing PlayStation Plus subscription for other regions, only coming into effect for new subscriptions.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Sony didn’t have a good couple of years, with major losses under its belt, starting with Concord, and now Marathon failing to make a substantial impact. Even Saros, which received multiple praises from critics and fans alike, has failed to meet the Returnal numbers. Unfortunately, more bad news has arrived for PlayStation players, as Sony has announced their plans to hike the PlayStation Plus prices.

Sony Hikes PlayStation Plus Prices by $1

Earlier today, Sony officially announced on X that the PlayStation Plus subscription service for the PS4 and PS5 consoles will have a price hike. Starting May 20, the prices will increase to $10.99 for the US, €9.99 for Europe, and £7.99 for the United Kingdom, for the 1-month subscription. The 3-month subscriptions will be increased to $27.99, €27.99, and £21.99.

This is an increase of $1 for the 1-month subscription and $3 for the 3-month subscription. One thing to note is that the current subscription holder won’t be affected by this change (excluding Turkey and India). Sony has stated that the change in price will be effective for new subscribers only, except for the previously mentioned countries.

Sony PlayStation plus price hike announcement

The PlayStation Plus subscription has always been a great plan for PlayStation owners. PlayStation owners get to play many free games with a PlayStation Plus subscription, while also getting exclusive discounts when purchasing new games. Although the subscription doesn’t boast a big library like the XBOX Game Pass games, the hike will still hurt many players, even with the nominal price change.

Sony had also increased the PS5 and PS5 Pro prices recently, which wasn’t well-received by the community either. The reason for that was also stated to be “market conditions”, RAM shortages due to the AI hike taking the main blame. What’s next on Sony’s plan? Will we see an increase in the game prices developed under them now? Hard to tell, but hopefully the upcoming Sony projects perform well.

What’s your take on the PlayStation Plus price hike by Sony? Tell us your opinion about it in the comments section below.

Related Articles
I Bought a PS5 Pro Before Sony’s Price Hike – And I’ve Never Felt Smarter
Ajith Kumar May 13, 2026
Xbox is Finally Back and 2026 Might Be Its Biggest Year Yet
Aryan Singh Apr 29, 2026
PlayStation 30-Day DRM Explained: What It Is and How It Works
Rishabh Sabarwal May 1, 2026
Saros Nails What Returnal and Other Brutally Hard Games Get Wrong
Ajith Kumar May 10, 2026
#Tags
#PlayStation#featured
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...