PlayStation Plus Price Hiked By Sony, Blames Market Condition

Sony didn’t have a good couple of years, with major losses under its belt, starting with Concord, and now Marathon failing to make a substantial impact. Even Saros, which received multiple praises from critics and fans alike, has failed to meet the Returnal numbers. Unfortunately, more bad news has arrived for PlayStation players, as Sony has announced their plans to hike the PlayStation Plus prices.

Sony Hikes PlayStation Plus Prices by $1

Earlier today, Sony officially announced on X that the PlayStation Plus subscription service for the PS4 and PS5 consoles will have a price hike. Starting May 20, the prices will increase to $10.99 for the US, €9.99 for Europe, and £7.99 for the United Kingdom, for the 1-month subscription. The 3-month subscriptions will be increased to $27.99, €27.99, and £21.99.

This is an increase of $1 for the 1-month subscription and $3 for the 3-month subscription. One thing to note is that the current subscription holder won’t be affected by this change (excluding Turkey and India). Sony has stated that the change in price will be effective for new subscribers only, except for the previously mentioned countries.

The PlayStation Plus subscription has always been a great plan for PlayStation owners. PlayStation owners get to play many free games with a PlayStation Plus subscription, while also getting exclusive discounts when purchasing new games. Although the subscription doesn’t boast a big library like the XBOX Game Pass games, the hike will still hurt many players, even with the nominal price change.

Sony had also increased the PS5 and PS5 Pro prices recently, which wasn’t well-received by the community either. The reason for that was also stated to be “market conditions”, RAM shortages due to the AI hike taking the main blame. What’s next on Sony’s plan? Will we see an increase in the game prices developed under them now? Hard to tell, but hopefully the upcoming Sony projects perform well.

What’s your take on the PlayStation Plus price hike by Sony? Tell us your opinion about it in the comments section below.