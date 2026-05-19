PlayStation Exclusives Are Returning as Sony Pulls Single-Player Games From PC

The past few years genuinely felt like the walls between PlayStation and PC gaming were finally starting to crumble. This was due to games like God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden, and Spider-Man Remastered arriving on PC. However, the walls seem to be cemented again due to a recent report about Sony bringing back strict PlayStation single-player exclusives. And honestly, this feels incredibly disappointing for PC gamers.

Sony Shuts Doors on PC Players Once Again, Gatekeeps Single Player PS5 Exclusives

According to a post by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst CEO told PS staff in a town hall this past Monday morning that the company’s narrative single-player games will now be PlayStation exclusive. What makes this situation much worse is the timing, because multiple highly anticipated AAA single-player titles are about to release later this year.

Moreover, most of these games in development are directly tied to the PlayStation Studios, including Marvel’s Wolverine and God of War Trilogy. Even Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and other cinematic exclusives are exactly the kind of games that PC players have been hoping to experience without paying the massive price of $500-$700 for a console.

Some reports also suggest that Sony is starting the PlayStation single-player exclusives once again because the company believes the blockbuster narratives are the sole reason why people want a console. This way, Sony can drive more PS5 and PS5 Pro sales instead of sharing the games.

However, if we see things from a bigger perspective and not concentrate solely on the PlayStation sales, PC gaming has grown massively and has a stronger audience than ever. Sony had spent the last half-decade expanding aggressively into the PC market. So, a sudden shift not only disappoints the gamers but also confuses them.

Sony starting PlayStation single-player exclusives is a hard pill to swallow, and players online have joked about the company hating money. While a few loyal console players celebrated this move by calling for the PlayStation exclusives to be brought back to preserve the console identity.

While Xbox may soon allow converting game discs to digital copies as it continues to expand its ecosystem across platforms, Sony appears to double down on hardware exclusivity. And, unfortunately, this could make 2026 very frustrating for PC-only gamers.