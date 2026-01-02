Summer Game Fest 2026: Confirmed Date & Livestream Details

Summer Games Fest (which is basically the modern-day E3) is confirmed to return for another go in 2026. Created and hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event celebrates the world of video games over the course of multiple days. Each year, the biggest publishers are roped into the festivities as they reveal their shiny new projects on the main stage or host their own virtual and digital showcases.

Now, I know we all miss E3. It was cringy, crude, and messy – but it felt like home. That said, SGF has done a commendable job of being the Summer video games showcase by gathering incredible reveals year after year. 2025’s event saw the announcements of Resident Evil: Requiem, Atomic Heart II, and Stranger Than Heaven, alongside in-depth looks at Death Stranding 2, Dying Light: The Beast, and many others.

Summer Games Fest 2026 will keep the hype train chugging when it kicks off on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. Based on previous years, the event will likely come to an end on June 8. As per usual, SGF will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What to Expect from Summer Games Fest 2026?

Image Credit: Summer Games Fest

In one word, big reveals. How big, you ask? Well, the official release date announcement on SGF’s X account called it the “biggest Summer Games Fest yet,” so clearly there’s some cause for excitement.

To be more specific, you can look forward to dozens of new game reveals – Indie, AA, AAA, AAAA(?) – and everything in between. Most of these will pop up on day one during the main show hosted by Geoff Keighley. During the same evening, you can also look forward to updates on 2026’s biggest upcoming games, as well as celebrity appearances that nobody asked for. The participating publishers will likely include PlayStation, Xbox, SEGA, Capcom, and other leading companies.

A day or two after the main show is wrapped up, Xbox will stream its annual games showcase. You can look forward to seeing Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Gears of War: E-Day during the event. Besides Microsoft, Ubisoft should also have some sort of showcase in store; the finer details will be revealed in the summer.

So, which new game announcement are you hoping to see at Summer Games Fest 2026? Let us know in the comments below.