PS6 Release Date as Well as Price Not Yet Finalized, Sony CEO Confirms

Sony has finally broken the silence about PS6’s launch plans during its latest earnings call. Hiroki Totoki, the President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, revealed today that the PS6 release date and price haven’t yet been decided.

PS6 Launch Plans Are Still Up in the Air According to Sony CEO

After Sony unveiled its 2025 financial report, a Q&A session was held on the latest earnings call, during which they were asked about the impact of the RAM price hike on both PS5 consoles and the upcoming PS6. According to VGC’s latest report, Totoki said that the memory price surge is indeed affecting the cost of the Bill of Materials (BOM) and manufacturing, which will be reflected in console prices.

At the same time, the President assured that they have secured the materials required for the rest of 2026. Then, Totoki finally shared an update that the PS6 launch plans haven’t been finalized yet due to the ongoing memory shortage.“We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console, or at what prices,” Totoki said.

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They are aware that the memory prices will continue to skyrocket in the next FY, as demand for memory keeps growing worldwide. Therefore, Sony is currently opting to observe the ongoing crisis carefully and decide on PS6’s release later.

Looking at the current circumstances, the memory price is also expected to be very high FY 2027, because there will still be a shortage of supply. So under that assumption, we must think carefully what we will do.

In addition, Sony is contemplating a new business model for PS6 sales to address the ongoing memory shortage and manufacturing costs. “We would like to think about various simulations, including changing business models, to come up with the best solution and strategy,” Totoki added. But the chief didn’t reveal anything further about their new business models.

Earlier, Sony’s CFO confirmed a longer PS5 cycle, strongly hinting at a PS6 delay. Now, based on the Sony CEO’s comments at today’s earnings call, it seems that reports that PS6 may not launch until 2029 could be true. At the moment, not even the Sony CEO is certain about the PS6’s release window.

We will begin to get more concrete information about the PS6’s release once the ongoing memory shortage eases up in the near future. Until then, when do you think the PS6 will finally be released? Let us know in the comments below