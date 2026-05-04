PS6 Leak Hints at Sony’s Biggest AI Leap Yet, Plus New Horror Game

There are fresh rumors surrounding the upcoming PS6 that are beginning to paint a clearer picture of Sony’s next-generation gaming plans. While the company has not yet announced any official console, multiple PS6 leaks from the industry suggest that a new console development is underway. Moreover, there is also a mysterious upcoming horror game that might mark a significant leap in the category of AAA games for the PlayStation 6.

Early PS6 Leaks Tease Gen5 SSD, Cloud-First Features, and AI-Driven Graphics

According to news outlet MP1st, Sony is actively investing in multiple areas for its next-generation platform, the PS6. One of the key highlights is the company’s constant push toward the cloud gaming category. There are reports that suggest the current infrastructure using PCIe Gen4 SSDs may be replaced with faster PCIe Gen5 NVMe storage in PlayStation 6.

Image Credit: PlayStation/Sony

So, the great news is that this change could drastically improve the loading time, reduce latency, and enhance the overall streaming performance in the supported games. Adding to the cloud advancements, Sony is trying to improve the visuals of high-end games through upscaling techniques, even though they will still have the new PlayStation DRM timer that is kicked in effect. This will be achieved by upgrading the machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.

Similar to what we have seen in the PS4 and PS5 eras, Sony will continue working on cross-generation development. So, there will be assets that function across both the current PlayStation 5 and the upcoming PS6. On the software side, the ecosystem is supposed to be upgraded. Therefore, features like video streaming, multi-tasking, and next-gen social apps are expected to evolve further.

Among all, the most exciting features involve the new AAA horror game that is currently under development, as per the PS6 leaks. This project will be an immersive third-person horror experience built using Unreal Engine 5. While the details are scarce and the partnering studio is yet unknown, the project is reportedly active.

All signs point toward a broader industry shift with AI-driven improvements and a better cloud infrastructure. These will define the next-generation gaming and the upcoming PS6 console.

Will you buy the new PS6 when it comes out or move to the newly reformed Xbox? Let us know in the comments below!