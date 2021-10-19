Pixel Pass Is a New Subscription Bundle for Pixel 6 Users

Alongside the long-awaited Pixel 6 series, Google has launched a new subscription bundle for Pixel users. Dubbed Pixel Pass, the subscription service combines the benefits of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One, and Google Play Pass under one roof.

Google Pixel Pass Announced for Pixel 6 Users

Pixel Pass is a one-stop subscription bundle for all your favorite Google subscriptions. That includes YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, 200GB storage on Google One, access to Google Play Pass, and Preferred Care coverage to cover screen repairs, replacements, and accidental damage coverage.

Now, you might be wondering what will happen if you’re already subscribed to one of these services. To clarify that, Google says that your current subscriptions to Google One or Play Pass are automatically canceled once you receive your first Pass bill. Meanwhile, if you have subscribed to YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium, you will have to manually cancel your current subscription.

Pixel Pass subscribers can share their Google One or Play Pass benefits with up to 5 additional family members at no extra cost. However, it’s worth noting that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium family plans are not available with Pixel Pass just yet.

Google says you can save up to $294 over two years through Pixel Pass. Moreover, you will save $5 off your monthly Fi bill if you subscribe to it on Google Fi with a phone plan. That brings the savings to $414 over two years.

Price and Availability

Pixel Pass is currently available in the US and costs $45 per month for Pixel 6. Pixel 6 Pro users will have to pay $55 per month for the subscription service. Pixel phones included in the service will work with all major carriers.