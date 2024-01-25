Leaked Pixel 9 Renders Suggest Triple Cameras and Smaller Display

After Pixel 9 Pro renders leaked yesterday, renders of the standard Pixel 9 have also surfaced online. With around 10 months until its launch, the Pixel 9 leaks have arrived sooner than last year’s Pixel 8 leaks. The Pixel 9 series will be interesting as Google seems to be cooking something you may read later in this article. Here are the first Pixel 9 renders and everything we can deduce from them.

The leaked renders are here courtesy of OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. The first thing you’ll notice here is the compact form factor. The Pixel 9 will have a 6.1-inch display, smaller than the Pixel 8’s 6.2-inch screen. OK #FutureSquad… Following yesterday's first look at the #Google #Pixel9Pro, here comes your very first and very early look at the vanilla #Pixel9 (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders + dimensions)! You're welcome…😏



On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/ejPviIH1cO pic.twitter.com/56b5jV136c— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 24, 2024

However, the dimensions of the Pixel 9, as per Steve, are 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm, which makes it almost 2 mm larger in height, 1 mm wider, and 0.4 mm slimmer than last year’s Pixel 8, which has dimensions of 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm. This means despite the decrease in screen size, the form factor remains similar, if not slightly larger.

The other major change you notice straightaway is the camera bar. Like the Pixel 9 Pro, the regular Pixel 9 will also have a new camera bar instead of a bump extending to the edges of the phone. The camera bar looks more like Pixel Fold’s bump, but it is more rounded at the corners. The Fold has a rounded rectangle camera bump. Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles

The display is completely flat with minimal bezels while the edges of the back panel no longer curve to the chassis. It looks inspired by Apple and Nothing. Both the 9 and 9 Pro screens have hole punch on their displays.

A lot of people have been asking for a telephoto on the standard Pixel and the renders suggest we’re getting a triple camera setup on the regular Pixel 9, which, if true, is probably the best upgrade we’ll see on the standard Pixel since Pixel 5. However…

Is this the Pixel 9 Pro?

Let’s speculate, shall we? We have reasons to believe this could be Pixel 9 Pro and not the standard Pixel. Firstly, bringing the telephoto lens to the standard Pixel 9 is bound to drive down sales of the top-of-the-line Pixel. Secondly, there were rumors previously suggesting Google might launch three Pixels in the Pixel 9 series. Hence, it’s not completely impossible that what we’re looking at could be the Pixel 9 Pro, while the one that leaked before is the “Pixel 9 Pro XL” (or 9 Ultra?). This is just us speculating and not something Steve passed onto 91Mobiles.

We could be overthinking here but if it does happen, what would be the size of the standard Pixel 9 then? Would it be 5.9-inches? A new compact champ? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.