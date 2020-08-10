Paytm has launched a new Android Smart POS in India. Notably, this is the first pocket Android POS device for contactless ordering & payments in the country. Dubbed ‘Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS’, the product is available at an introductory price of Rs. 499 per month.

The existing POS devices in India are based on Linux. Paytm claims its Android Smart POS is much more powerful than the portable Linux based POS devices that are currently being used.

Paytm’s POS device weighs just 163 grams and is 12mm thick. You get a 4.5-inch touch screen on the gadget. There’s a built-in camera to scan QR codes for quickly processing payments.

In terms of connectivity, Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS works with 4G SIMs, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Paytm says the device integrates with Paytm for Business app to generate GST compliant bills and manage all transactions. The blog post also mentions that the device comes bundled with Paytm’s ‘Scan to Order’ service – a feature that lets users easily order takeaways.

Paytm is planning to release over 2 lakh devices within the next few months. Right now, the company estimates over 20 million transactions per month with Paytm Smart POS.

“We are confident that this affordable pocket-sized Paytm Android POS device will enable everyone from SMEs to delivery personnel of Kirana Stores to collect payments safely. It is our endeavour to help merchants & traders to easily digitize their business operations, without any investment in technology or backend infrastructure,” said Paytm Senior VP Renu Satti in a statement.