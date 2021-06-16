While the vaccination program in India continues to move ahead in full force, Paytm has introduced a new feature that allows users to easily book a vaccination slot in their nearest healthcare centers.

For the unaware, Paytm added the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder feature on its app back in May. It lets users check for available vaccination information using advanced filtering options on the platform. Now, however, users can also book a vaccine appointment in their nearest vaccination center using this feature.

In this article, we will go through a step-by-step guide on how you can book a vaccination slot for yourself and your loved ones via Paytm.

How to Book Vaccine Appointments on Paytm

Open the Paytm app (Android and iOS, Free) on your smartphone. We tested this new feature on an iOS device.

Then, tap on the search button (magnifying glass icon) at the top right and search for “Covid-19 Vaccine Finder” or simply type “Vaccine”.

Then, tap the “Covid-19 Vaccine Finder” button that shows up in the search results.

On this page, you can either search by PIN code or by District to find a vaccination center near you. So, input all the necessary information and tap on the “Check Availability” button at the bottom.

Following this, you might have to verify your mobile number using an OTP to log into the CoWIN platform.

using an OTP to log into the CoWIN platform. On the next page, you will find a list of the nearest hospitals and healthcare centers where vaccines are available. You can sort the results on the basis of free, paid, and what vaccine you want to be administered.

Then, tap on the “Book Now” option for your desired vaccination center.

for your desired vaccination center. Next, add or select the beneficiary or the person who is to get vaccinated from the “Select Beneficiary” section.

Select your preferred time slot., and then tap on the “Submit” button at the bottom. That’s it. You have booked a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Now, you or the person who is to get vaccinated can visit the selected vaccination center on the scheduled date. However, it is worth mentioning that the beneficiary should carry the same photo verification ID they used to register for the vaccine appointment. So, by following the above steps, you can easily book a vaccine appointment on Paytm. Also, if you didn’t already know, you can also use this tool to be notified of vacant slots around your city.

“It is our endeavor to help India come out of this pandemic a lot stronger. Our vaccine finder will help citizens seamlessly book slots at the nearest centre and get vaccinated,” said a Paytm spokesperson. So, did Paytm help you book a vaccine slot for yourself? Do let us know in the comments below.