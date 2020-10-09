More than a month after its official announcement, Panasonic has today launched the Lumix S5 mirrorless camera in India. The latest entrant into the company’s imaging portfolio comes with a full-frame CMOS sensor that the company claims would deliver a wide dynamic range and high sensitivity performance, thanks to sufficient light condensation.

Lumix S5 Features and Specifications

The Lumix S5 is built out of full die-cast magnesium alloy, and is both water and dust resistant. It features a 3-inch, fully articulating rear LCD touchscreen with 2.36 million dots. The camera can shoot 4K 60fps 4:2:0 10 bit video and 4K 30fps 4:2:2 10-bit video, both internally. Over HDMI-out, it can capture 4K 60fps 4:2:2 10-bit videos.

The Lumix S5 sports a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with Dual Native ISO technology to reduce noise in photos and videos. The camera is powered with advanced deep-learning technology that provides high-speed, high-precision AF (auto focus) for both stills and videos by real-time detection of the subject’s eye, face, head and body. It also features a separate mode dial for slow and quick motion to capture time lapse and slow motion videos.

The Lumix S5 comes with integrated 5-axis Body IS (Image Stabilizer) that the company says will help shoot steady pictures and videos especially with telephoto lenses and in low-light conditions. The 5-axis Dual IS works for both photos and videos, including 4K recordings. The camera also offers the Live View Composite function that enables it to capture perfectly-exposed shots of fireworks or stars in the night sky.

Connectivity on the Lumix S5 includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and 2x SD card slots with UHS-II support in one of them. In terms of battery life, Panasonic claims that the camera can shoot 470 images on a full charge. Finally, it compiles with RAW video output to ATOMOS NINJA V over HDMI, and will get C4K video recording with a future firmware update.

Price and Availability

The Lumix S5 is available for Rs. 1,64,900 (body only) or Rs. 1,89,900 with a new 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 L-mount zoom lens (S-R2060) that the company is launching with the camera. Both will be available at Panasonic brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School. You can learn more technical details about the Lumix S5 on the official Panasonic website.