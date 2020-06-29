With the world slowly going back to normal and pupils coming out of their homes to go back to work, Panasonic has today expanded its rugged laptop portfolio in India to give on-ground forces, including the construction, factory or frontline workers, a brand new alternative, the Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8.

Toughbook CF-SV8 Specs and Features

This is a lightweight laptop with a functional and rugged design. It weighs only 919 grams and is claimed to survive drops up to 2.5 feet, withstand 100kg force pressure. Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 is built to be usable in extreme weather conditions and comes with a four-year guarantee.

Toughbook CF-SV8 sports a 12.1-inch Full-HD display with 1920 x 1200 resolution on the front. It’s powered by the 8th-Gen Intel Core i5-8365U vPro processor with up to 4.1GHz boost clock speed. You will also find 8GB of RAM and only 256 GB of SSD storage onboard. It arrives with Windows 10 Pro installed out-of-the-box.

Panasonic boasts about the video conferencing capabilities of this rugged laptop in the official release. Toughbook CF-SV8 packs a 2MP web camera with facial recognition support, which the company says will enable only pre-registered individuals to unlock the laptop. There’s also high-sound stereo speakers onboard.

As for the ports, Toughbook CF-SV8 sports 3x USB 3.0 ports, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C port, an Ethernet port, VGA, HDMI port, and even an SD card slot. The laptop also brings along support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac as wireless connectivity options. The battery on board is a high-capacity 5900mAh/ 7.2V Li-ion pack that Panasonic boasts should last around 10.5 to 15.5 hours on a single charge.

Price and Availability

Panasonic Toughbook CF-SV8 has been priced at Rs. 1.5 lakhs and will be available to buy only via offline sales channels in India.