Palworld PS5 Release Teased by Community Manager

It’s a good day for Palworld players and PS5 gamers alike! Developer Pocket Pair is finally hinting at a Palworld PS5 release, the popular 2024 survival hit that took PC and Xbox by storm. PlayStation fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the game escaping Microsoft’s clutches, and some cryptic messages from the developers suggest their wait might be over soon.

Is Palworld Coming to PS5 Soon?

While initially, Pockerpair mentioned that they would look to expand to other platforms later, there was no confirmation. However, Palworld Community Manager Bucky has posted on X that might hint at a potential PS5 port. 🖤💚🤍Palworld🤍💚🖤



I want to add more hearts, but not sure what colour would fit…hmm…how about….



🖤💚🤍💙Palworld💙🤍💚🖤



Looks good I think!



👀— Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) June 22, 2024

In this post, the developers hint that they want to add more hearts of different colors. The first three hearts show a black, green, and white one while the next one adds a blue one. Fans are speculating that the blue hearts are showcasing PlayStation colors. The post mentions, “I want to add more hearts, but not sure what colour would fit…hmm…how about….” then adding the hearts and saying,

Looks good I think!

Steam deck(🖤) Xbox(💚) PC(🤍) Playstation?(💙)— Let it hit you, steve (@Gekko_Amario) June 23, 2024

Fans have been speculating the other colors to be black (Steam Deck), green (Xbox), and white (PC). So if the speculations go right, we might see Palworld soon on PlayStation devices such as PS5 and PS4.

What do you think about this cryptic message? Are you excited to see Palworld on PS5? Share your thoughts in the comments below.