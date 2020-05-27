Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto Escobar is in the news again. This time around, he has reportedly filed a $2.6 billion lawsuit against Apple for an alleged security flaw on his iPhone X.

According to tabloid news website TMZ, someone apparently hacked Roberto Escobar’s iPhone via FaceTime and managed to obtain his address. As per the report, the infamous drug lord’s brother purchased an iPhone X in April 2018. A year later, he had allegedly received a threatening letter from a person who goes by the name ‘Diego’.

After this development, Escobar had to relocate due to safety concerns and spent money to tighten up security. On top of this, he claims to have gone through emotional distress due to this issue. He appears to have bought the iPhone X just because an Apple employee assured him that the security won’t be compromised.

Apart from the lawsuit, Escobar has now launched a limited edition gold-plated 256GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro. The handset goes for sale at $499. The usual marketing strategies seen with the Escobar Fold 1 and Escobar Fold 2 are present here as well. Escobar Inc. announced the Escobar Fold 1 – a rebranded Royole FlexPai in 2019 and Escobar Fold 2 – a rebranded Galaxy Fold this February.

There also exists a website named ripapple.com which redirects to Escobar’s new gold-plated iPhone. The website will apparently showcase “proof showing how the people of the world were scammed by Apple Inc, buying crap for crazy prices.”

In case Escobar wins this lawsuit, the report mentions that he would “donate it all” to iPhone users.