OnePlus Will Introduce OxygenOS 14 Based on Android 14 on This Date

OnePlus will soon be making its next-gen skin OxygenOS 14 official and we now have an official date with us. The company has revealed that will globally introduce the stable version of OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 this month. Here’s what we can expect.

OxygenOS 14 Is Coming!

OnePlus has announced that it will introduce OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 on September 25. It is said to be one of the first OS updates to be based on Android 14. To recall, Samsung recently released One UI 6.0 based on Android 14.

The brand says that its aim with the new update remains the same; to provide a fast and smooth experience and for this, is introducing the new performance platform, the Trinity Engine. This will aim to provide better power management and multitasking capabilities.

This includes six new technologies called CPU Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, ROM Vitalization, HyperBoost, HyperTouch, and HyperRendering to improve the gaming and overall performance of OnePlus phones. We are yet to get proper details on what changes OxygenOS 14 will bring along and it would be best to wait until the launch event.

Source: OnePlus

Alongside the new changes, expect a number of Android 14 features like the Photo Picker, several lock screen customizations with new Material You themes, app cloning, and more, along with a lot of new security and privacy features.

We are also not sure which OnePlus will get the new OxygenOS flavor first. But, we expect the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R, and the Nord 3 to be on the list. To recall, these phones became a part of the closed beta testing of OxygenOS 14 and the OnePlus 10 Pro could join too.

There are chances that we might get something on the OnePlus Open, the brand’s first foldable phone and it could be a part of the ‘OxygenOS 14 eligible phones‘ list. Since the announcement is a few days away, it would be best advised to wait for the official word. We will keep you posted on OxygenOS 14. So, stay tuned!

Featured Image: OnePlus 11R