Ever wondered how dirty your phone’s screen is? It is dirtier than you’d expect and finally, OtterBox has a solution for it. A few days back at CES 2020, Otterbox announced the first iPhone screen protector that comes with EPA-registered antimicrobial technology.

The new screen protector reflects the combined efforts of Otterbox and Corning. With Otterbox’s Amplify Glass Anti-Microbial screen protector, your smartphone will get threefold protection – from scratches, drops, and germs. To prevent germs, the company embeds proprietary ionic silver into the glass.

“We use our phones every day and take them with us wherever we go, including to some not entirely sanitary spaces,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. “Amplify Glass now features proprietary anti-microbial technology that suppresses the growth of several common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector, so you don’t have to give phone grime a second thought.”

It is worth noting that Otterbox’s new Amplify Glass is the first screen protector to be registered with the EPA. The Amplify Glass reportedly kills 99.9% of germs including E.coli and staph. Also, the company claims that Amplify screen protectors offer up to five-times greater scratch resistance when compared with other glass screen protectors in the market.

There is no word on the pricing and availability yet but the company has mentioned that the product will be coming soon to its store. We will update you once it happens and hence, stay tuned.

In the meantime, if you are in the market for a screen protector for your new iPhone 11 or 11 Pro, do not forget to check our in-depth article on the same by clicking on the links.