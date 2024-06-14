Oshi no Ko Enters Its Final Arc with Chapter 153 Later This Month!

It is no secret that the Oshi no Ko manga is nearing its conclusion. With Aqua done with shooting the biopic about his mother Ai Hoshino, we have received new information regarding the manga series. While fans eagerly await Season 2 of the Oshi no Ko anime, we have received confirmation for the beginning date of the final arc.

The current arc titled “The End of the Play” ended with chapter 152, which was released on June 13, 2024. The final panel of this chapter included the following text – “Oshi no Ko Final Arc – Towards the Stars and Dreams,” confirming the start of the closing arc with the next chapter.

However, the Oshi no Ko manga by Aka Akasaka is set to go on a break later this week. Following the break, the manga will enter its final arc with the Towards the Stars and Dreams arc in Chapter 153, which is scheduled to be released on June 27, 2024. OSHI NO KO Final Arc will start from June 27, 2024.



Also it will be on break this week. pic.twitter.com/TWCxdaW4zU— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) June 13, 2024

To give you a quick recap, Chapter 152 saw the cast of the ’15 Years Lie’ movie attend the first-ever screening along with interviews being conducted with the director and actors. One of the interview segments sees Aqua come face to face with his father, Hikaru Kamiki, for the first time. Where will the story go from here? Is Aqua still hungry for revenge over his mother’s death?

We are madly waiting to witness the legendary conclusion to this entertaining saga by Aka Akasaka. Will Aqua finally get revenge on his mother’s killer? Are you excited for the finale of the Oshi no Ko manga? Let us know in the comments below.